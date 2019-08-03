College Convo: Freshers Guide

Every TEEN matters, and as we continue our conversation about tertiary schooling, what matters as well, is being as prepared as you can be for your first day, week, month, semester and year at uni.

1. Dress for success

University is a whole new world where students are largely allowed absolute liberty in how they dress, adorn themselves and style their hair. It's exciting! Try a new style or slip comfortably into your go-to weekend fits Monday - Friday on campus, but let wisdom reign. If you have enrolled in classes or a programme with an expectation regarding dress, try to honour that as best as you can (but if you will flirt with breaking the rules, be careful about not getting caught); and don't worry about keeping up with the fabulous guys and gals on campus - dress comfortably and within your means. College life isn't nearly as glamorous day-to-day as brochures and tv programmes might have you thinking. A pair of jeans, a t-shirt and some sandals or sneakers doth a perfectly acceptable look make.

Pro tip: get creative on small details. Statement jewelry, light or moderate makeup or a colourful headscarf can elevate and polish your final look. You might not be able to afford a huge, fabulous wardrobe but interesting little details and injections of personal flair can bring life to any regular wardrobe. Just get comfortable trying new combinations of the clothes you already own and the clothes you've bought for school, then add something new and interesting to finish the various looks.

2. Be open to making new friends, but don't be quick to ditch your old ones

DJ Khaled's No New Friends still goes hard....but we won't judge you for bumping the song all while being intentional about trying to make a new friend or two. And it's easy, but it won't happen without at least a little effort on your part. Whether your friends from high school go to the same college or university as you, whether your girl gang or your homies share your major and all your classes, there's no harm in widening your circle at least a smidge. That new friend could serve to be one more person to remind you to get your head in the game come midterms and finals, or send you the notes when you miss class, or tell you about a great lunch spot they've discovered.

Or not.

Strike the balance: be open to making new friends and acquaintances, be intentional about nurturing new friendships, but don't trade in a tried and true friend for a new friend and don't take it too hard if you haven't made a new bestie for life by week 4. The more the merrier, but things also take time.

3. You actually have to read

You might have a super light first week filled with introductory lectures, but don't be fooled. When classes start in earnest you'll need to be on top of your game, and that means reading. Lecture notes. PowerPoint slides. Mandatory reading. Recommended reading. Textbooks. Whatever you can find online. Fair warning: this isn't high school, there's no guarantee you'll pass the class let alone get the A you secretly or not-so-secretly covet by just reading the slides and paying attention in class. That's the bare minimum. Welcome to college life and the joys of higher education.

4. Make nice with your lecturers and tutors if you can

Some of them aren't going to be particularly warm or approachable. Some will be. Either way, it behooves you to stay back and ask a question, seek clarification, or ask if there's something extra you can or should check out. The truth is, a good relationship with a tutor or lecturer can mean a recommendation when you need one, helpful feedback or recommendations for Summer jobs and internships or even one-on-one assistance should you require it.

5. Nuh bodda sorry fi mawga dog

You know what your grandma says about pitying mawga dogs, don't you? Hint: dem will tun roun' an' bite yuh. Well, the same goes for not being proactive when a class isn't working for you, or feeling bad for subpar educators. If you find that a tutor or lecturer isn't getting through to you, consider switching out of that class entirely (if you can) or going to a different, better class and showing up to the one on your schedule in order to sign the register (if necessary).

6. Find out early if attendance and participation count toward your grade

Then be sure to act right so your chances at a good grade don't get snatched up. It's simple: if attendance at classes and participation therein will not add or detract from your grade, don't sweat showing up to every single class, especially if it turns out to be a class with material you can easily read at home or on your own time. But if there is a participation or attendance grade be smart and show up and get involved like your life depends on it. Secure the grade points, guys and gals.

7. Monitor your GPA from the beginning

Know the GPA requirements for the different classes of degrees and remind yourself of them regularly. C's get degrees rhymes, and it's been proven time and time again but that's not the kind of attitude you want to have or end up resorting to early in your tertiary education. Instead, set a goal and pursue it, armed with the knowledge of what kind of grades you need to maintain in order to achieve it.

Pro tip: for many programmes your GPA in your first year will not impact the class or quality of the degree you are able to attain, BUT if you mess around as a fresher it'll be hard to sober up sufficiently by year two where the work load often increases and the difficulty level rises.



Whether you board on campus or you commute from home, and whether you'll be self-funded, scholarship-funded or mummy-and-daddy-funded, college life isn't cheap. Splurging every day on fast food will quickly wear an unnecessarily large hole in your pockets, and you will also find that even the slightly cheaper cafeteria-cooked meals or cook shop homestyle meals may empty your pockets as well, just maybe not as quickly. So break out your trusty lunch kit and bring your own water, juice, snacks and lunch from home and save some dollars and cents. Pro tip: If you have a long day of classes, pace yourself. Budget your money well and avoid even seemingly small, but unnecessary food and drink purchases as these add up. 8. Don't be afraid to bring a packed lunch or your own snacks

9. Don't buy all the textbooks

Woah, woah, woah Frighten Friday! Before you head out and spend thousands on text books, don't. Most university libraries have dozens of copies of textbooks just waiting for you to borrow at no cost - think about doing that instead. Weigh as well, the likelihood of you making full use of the textbook; are you sure you can't just read excerpts online or do without it?

But if you've considered both those points and still want to get the text(s) listen out for word from your lecturers and tutors (or ask them yourselves) about their preferences or recommendations. Lecturers are often in the position to suggest which books you should actually go out and buy, and which ones you will not have as much need or use for. For the ones you choose to buy, think second hand! Rather than buying at full price, there is the option of shopping around for second hand texts from students who have done or are doing your major and no longer have need of the book. You might even find a benevolent student willing to give a generous discount or pass on books and materials for free!

10. Watch out

Ladies, listen up! Be on your guard for older male students that may take an avid interest in you quickly. Many older students on campus get a kick out of hooking up with inexperienced, bright-eyed freshers who don't know any better, and then leaving them high and dry. Don't get played.

And gents, as well as ladies: be aware of your surroundings. If you have enrolled in evening or night classes, try to move to and fro in groups and let a friend know where you are or that you've gotten home safe. Many campuses have systems for getting around campus safely, utilise them, particularly if it's dark and you feel you may be unsafe.

11. Don't be a stick in the mud

Go to a party, go to karaoke, join a club or whatever - just be sure you're making time for fun! There may be a lot of internal and external pressure on you to do well and cop all sorts of honours and prizes, but you don't want to go hard all year with no breaks along the way for fun. Manage your time well and there will be plenty of time for fun and relaxation!

12. It'll get hard sometimes

It won't be a non-stop party or quite like the brochures with happy students lounging around on lush lawns. You might cry, you might scream a time or two out of frustration, and you'll almost definitely get less sleep than you're used to, but if you put in the work, while making time for friends and family and time for yourself you'll be just fine.

-- Charlene Buchanan