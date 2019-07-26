College Convo: How to make a college list

So if you're anything like me, you probably are picky but not too picky. In fact, you are so much in between being picky and not being picky that you're ultimately picky about being picky. This pickiness is something that's actually good when it comes to picking a college. This is the place where you're probably going to spend at least three years of your life, so you're gonna want to ensure that you're sure about this. I've had to scour several websites for tips like these and I still recommend you do your own Google searches after this article but here are a few things to consider when making a college list.

1. Think application cost

If you're applying to an American university, luckily you can get something called a fee waiver on Common App through your guidance counsellor that allows you 20 free applications. However, if you're applying to Jamaican, Canadian or British universities, the fees may really add up. Know your budget and pick a maximum application number that suits that budget.

2. Start ASAP and explore

Use the summer to start early and just type in random names. University ranking sites like Times Higher Education and US News are great ranking sites that rank colleges based on certain criteria. Google random names, visit college websites. If you like trees, Google colleges with a lot of trees, you just may find one that offers a great education and lots of nature (yes, I did this, I know I'm weird).

3. Be open-minded, don't choose name, choose value

On your preliminary research, don't be too picky about college names. There are way more than you can think of. Don't just pick a college because of its overall reputation but also for the value you can gain in the particular field you want to study. If you want to do technical degrees, maybe even a community college works for you. Choose colleges that best suit YOUR needs.

4. Stay organized

Compile a large general list based on your likes, then eventually narrow it down based on the pros and cons of each university. Pay attention to details like admission statistics and be prepared to work for schools that will give you a good chance of getting accepted.

5. Be realistic

While it's okay to try your luck at the Harvards and Yales, you may also want to apply to schools that you have a higher chance of getting into also. Remember, even people with perfect GPAs can get rejected from these schools, and sometimes the admissions officers see you as a great candidate but just not a good fit for the particular college/university.

6.Think accreditation

Ensure that the colleges you choose are actually accredited. Don't just apply to a school because it's cheap or easy to get into. To figure out whether it's accredited reach out to faculty, search the Jamaican National Agency for Accreditation (for Jamaican schools), Search the U.S. Department of Education Database (for US schools), and likewise for countries in other regions.

7. Think Tuition

Be aware of the expenses and scholarship/financial aid opportunities each college has to offer, don't apply to a school that you'll get into but you can't afford because there aren't any scholarships that they offer. Also, remember that your nationality is also a factor at many universities. For example, UWI has subsidized tuitions for sponsoring countries (which includes Jamaican nationals).

Making a college list can be lots of fun and is a great opportunity for you to reflect on your likes and dislikes in a way you probably never even paid attention to before. Make the most of it, and remember to check out agencies and websites if you need help.

-- Fabrizio Darby