College Convo: How to maximize your summer for college applications

Note: Some of the terms used here might be unfamiliar to you, but if you feel unsure about college terms, websites like College Vine and the Princeton Review can really help, or just a good old Google search.

Summer, the time where the sun shines, adrenaline pumps and the placehotb. Don't @ me. But, for twelfth graders going into grade 13, or tenth graders wanting to go straight to college after grade 11, summer should be a time for college planning. Even if you're not in these grade levels, it's never too early or too late to try and make your summer look great for your college applications. Think of how amazing you'll look when admissions officers realize that you have a genuine love for learning, so much so, that while enjoying summer (remember to do that) you also find time to do constructive things that you love. Not sure what to do? Here are a few things that will spruce up your college apps.

1. Get a job

Yes, while you may feel there isn't much academic value to working, colleges and future employers love to see work experience, where what you learn in your class is applied to the real world. Colleges are looking for people who can ultimately make an impact after graduating, so proving you can actually function in the working world is a plus.

2. Volunteer

Not very fond of working, or you want more time to enjoy summer? Volunteerism is also a great option. Volunteer at an animal shelter, do Children's home visits, work at your church's summer camp. Just ensure you do an activity that you're actually passionate about. The more things you can show your admissions officer is the better the chances for them to get to know you, and want to accept you.

3. Start exam prep

For those of you planning to do the SATs, or even CSEC or CAPE, use at least 15 minutes out of your day to do some studying. It's not much, but it adds up. I did 15 minutes on Khan Academy for quite a long period and it did pay off for me.

4. Take an online class

Online platforms like edX and Coursera have university-verified courses that you can do, sometimes for free. Imagine taking a Harvard course online free of cost! That sure looks good on your resume, and you can even pay for a verified certificate if you're feeling fancy. I did three online courses offered by Yale and the University of Pennsylvania before applying to college and they weren't even that hard.

5. Make a college list

For those of you applying to multiple colleges, ensure you have a solid college list before summer ends, especially if you're applying abroad so you can make the Early Action or Early Decision deadline.

6. Reflect on your major

Take the summer to reflect and figure out if you're really enjoying the path you're taking before it's too late. Even if it is as simple as subject selections for those going into grade nine. These things matter. Think about where you are now and what subjects, majors, or courses that can get you to where you truly want to be. You may have wanted to be a doctor when you were younger but now you want to be a graphic designer. Goals change, that's fine. Just don't do subjects you're not interested in.

P.S. - College counselling services like College Quo, AIM, and Versan are great places to seek professional help.

-- Fabrizio Darby