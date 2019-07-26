College Convo: Things incoming college freshmen need to do this summer

So you've got accepted into university. You can feel the anxiety flowing through you as real as the blood in your veins. You take a breath and your lungs fill with an air of enthusiasm, or maybe not…

Either way, there are a few things that you need to know and be prepared for before you start college. Here are a few of them:

1. Figure out your housing situation

Ensure you figure out your housing situation. Do you plan to live on campus, near campus, or commute from home? If you can't answer this then you better start trying to. Think about the pros and cons of each and keep in mind the costs that each may incur. Also, be sure to check out your university housing policies. Some of them have specific on-campus requirements.

2. Get a credit/debit card

Open a bank account and get a card. Money is something that you may not see much of during college, and getting a card will make it way easier to send and receive money, so ensure you get one. Some colleges have special bank account plans for students like UWI, so check that out!

3. Get to know your university

Orientations are great and all (sike) but there are certain questions you may have at random points that may not be answered. Go on your college website and look up possible co-curricular activities you can get involved in. Do virtual tours if you can, look up food spots, means of transport, and all the other things that might make your transition smoother. Also, look for your classes as soon as you get your class list before you actually the lectures so you don't arrive late on your first day looking for them.

4. Get in the habit of reading

College comes with a lot of reading. Be prepared to read a lot and practice by reading a novel or two critically.

5. Tech things serious

Get all the technology you need like laptops, tablets or whatever it may be. Technology is now a pivotal part of keeping up with the fast pace of university so try to get access to these if you can.

6. Think about your major

I said this in another article but this can't be stressed enough. Make sure you actually want to spend your next four to five years doing what you're doing.

7. Get some rest

Summer is about resting as much as it's about preparation. Make sure you catch up on Zs and have some fun because college studying is way more time consuming than it was in high school.

There are so many more tips that I give but speak with other people you know who have gone to college, especially if they attend the one you'll be attending. Make a list of questions and ask them, forewarned is forearmed.

-- Fabrizio Darby