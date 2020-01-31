Coronavirus, earthquakes, WW3, impeachment - A January to remember

From World War 3 almost happening to a killer virus on the horizon, January 2020 has truly proven to be one for the history books. Almost five weeks into the new year and so many things - ranging from life threatening events to unconventional practices - have happened.



Here's a quick rundown of four major things that happened this month:



1. World War 3 threat

This started after US President, Donald Trump, authorized a strike that killed a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani on January 3. According to The Pentagon (US Department of Defense Headquarters), he and his troops were responsible for hundreds of American deaths. This caused #WorldWar3 to be trending on Twitter. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei then promised the criminals behind the attack "severe revenge."

One week after the killing, Iran ordered the firing of missiles at US armed forces in Iraq.



With all of this, people have been on edge and sparked discussions about whether or not persons would be recruited to fight and how to prepare for war.



2. Trump's trial



United States president Donald Trump was impeached on December 18, 2019. This means that the legislature, more specifically, the House of Representatives (lower house) brought charges against him. These charges, through the articles of impeachment, are for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



After being impeached, it moved on to the Senate trial where a 2/3rd majority vote is needed to decide if Trump would be removed from office. The trial began on January 16, 2020, where both sides can present their cases for or against his removal. This trial may last for days before a vote is conducted.



3. Coronavirus outbreak



In early January, there were reports of a new strain of human coronavirus, and in a matter of weeks it grew to become an international epidemic. The virus causes serious respiratory problems. This virus originated in Wuhan, China and has since been spreading rapidly.



The death rate so far is over 100 and they're over 4600 cases in the mainland. Additionally, the virus has spread to over 17 countries.



No cure has been identified or developed for the virus.



4. Earthquake in Jamaica



On January 28 an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck the Caribbean. The earthquake was about 80 miles from the coast of Jamaica. It lasted for over 30 seconds and was felt in most parishes. Most persons at work and school evacuated their buildings and went to the emergency assembly points. After the quake, persons posted to Twitter and Instagram their reactions when they gathered at the assembly points.





Wow! The year just began, what a January!

--Akeem Polack