Dalton Harris' Single “Cry” is to die for

25-year-old Jamaican singer Dalton Harris has recently blessed his fans with a new single! Yes, you read correctly. Dalton's back and better than before!

You may remember him from the Digicel Rising Stars competition, which he won back in 2010, as one of the youngest singers to compete at the time. He then went on to dominate the X Factor stage eight years later in the United Kingdom with the help of his coach Louis Tomlinson (yes it's the guy from One Direction). Dalton premiered his single “Cry” on the X Factor stage this Sunday.

Dalton had been teasing his fans on social media with the song before the release, and we are not only happy with the song and the music video but it's safe to say that we are pleased. The song started out with the smooth playing of a guitar which gives off a 'feel good' but sad type of vibe when you start to listen to the lyrics. “Back to the start, we're strangers again. Like Venus and Mars, I'm losing my friend...” he sings.

The song reminds you of a typical heart-break story, however, the story line is interesting because Dalton uses his love for making music as a way to express how he's feeling about the situation, and so instead of crying, himself, he let's the guitar do the job for him. “ Before I let you see me fall apart lady. I'll just go and let the guitar cry, baby, like a crybaby. Can't let you see them coming down my eyes so I'll just let the guitar cry, baby...”

Our very own pop prince, as Buzz Caribbean referred to him as, made it seem so easy with his silky-smooth sound and those 'to die for' high notes. Harris revealed his vulnerable side in this single and we're here for it! By the end of the song that girl will have to give Dalton another chance, don't you think?

If you haven't already, check out Dalton Harris' “Cry” on YouTube right now and let us know what you think!

--Isheba Cornwall