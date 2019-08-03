Dominant Dalilah Delivers

The women's 400 meters hurdles has been one of the most competitive events in track and field. With the likes of Sally Gunnell, Kim Batten, and Deon Hemmings, the event has indeed become one of the most anticipated to watch.

The world record of 52.34 seconds by Russia's Yuliya Pechonkina has always been the target for every woman since it was set in 2003. Jamaica's Melaine Walker and American Lashinda Demus are the only women to have gotten close to that record. They both ran 52.42 and 52.47 seconds respectively.

I would always wonder when the record would be broken. Would it have been done by American rising star Sydney McLaughlin? Or would the Olympic Champion Dalilah Muhammad show that she has more in the tank?

It was a very humid afternoon, the ladies were all set for the women's 400 meters hurdles final at the American Track and Field Championships in Moines, Iowa. With the terrible weather condition, no one would think that it would be even possible to break 53.00 seconds.

The race was off to a fast start with Shamier Little leading until 250 meters when Dalilah Muhammad took over. Muhammad began sprinting which left spectators wondering if she would hold up in the last 100 meters. Muhammad crossed the line in a new world record of 52.20 seconds, just 0.14 seconds outside of Pechonkina's former record. It was quite shocking to see her deliver such a fast time on such a clammy track. Track and field fans were in such awe to see her run such an incredible race.

Indeed we can now crown Muhammad the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the women's 400 meters hurdles.

-- Kemal Forde