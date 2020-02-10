Everything TEENs need to know about stocks
- A valid ID
- TRN
- Proof of address
- Source of income
- References
- The money to open the account/buy your shares- The amount of money you need depends on the broker.
- Know Your Goals-Before you go and pick random stocks, it's important to know what your goals are and your risk appetite. Everybody is different and so there is no one size fits all advice for this. Talk to your financial advisor. When you go open your brokerage account, there are people who you can talk to about these things. They should be able to help you pick stocks and advise you.
- Picking Individual Stocks Isn't For Everyone- Nothing is for everybody so this wouldn't be surprising. There are also other investment vehicles out there you can research. You can even look into things like mutual funds.
- You Can Lose Money- This is why it's important to know your risk appetite and invest accordingly. People lose money from investment all the time, it shouldn't scare you though. People will generally tell you that you shouldn't put money in you're afraid to lose. In addition to that, stocks generally perform well over time so don't let the chance you might lose money stop you. The truth is, you can also gain a lot.
- Research, research, research- There are blogs, podcasts, and books on investment. You don't need to know everything before you start but know something so you can make informed decisions. You can check out some of the resources below to get you started:
