Experience is no match for hunger, Williams shows Felix at Millrose Games
Track and fans around the world were anxious for the annual Millrose Games, which were held in New York City last weekend. The meet showcased various World and Olympic medalists such as Nia Ali, Kendra Harrison, Ajee Wilson, Donovan Brazier, and Rai Benjamin, all of whom achieved top spots at the meet.
With so many world-class athletes competing, fans were expecting no less than exceptional performances. The main event of the games came in the form of the women's 60 meters, which featured double World Junior Champion Briana Williams and multiple world and Olympic medalist Allyson Felix. Both athletes were excited, as they were racing each other for the first time.
They were sent on their way with Felix getting the better start, but were called back into the blocks because of an alleged false start. The race was finally off with Williams leading until the last 5 meters when she was overtaken by the American countrywomen Javianne Oliver and Morolake Akinosun. Oliver won the race in a time of 7.13 seconds, Akinosun second in 7.16 seconds and Williams third in a personal best of 7.18 seconds. Felix finished sixth in a season's best of 7.32 seconds.
All the ladies were pleased with their performances as they now look forward to continuing their preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games in July.
--Kemal Forde
