From the NSSC: Students fi talk up!

Are we still living in a Jamaica where students are seen and not heard?

Dr. Michael Abrahams in 2017, posited that “the popular maxim (Children should be seen and not heard) is often used to scold children who interfere in the conversations of adults, or make noise while adults are interacting with one another.” While this was the norm back in the day, it should have no place in modern day Jamaica. Not while as a country, Jamaica has undertaken the ratification of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child over 30 years ago, in addition to creating legal frameworks to support, child rights, such as the Education Regulations (1980), National Youth Policy and Child Care and Protection Act to name a few.

These frameworks have either encouraged or mandated that every child has the right to be provided for, protected from all forms of abuse or neglect, in addition to their participation in the decision making processes.

'Mek wi reason,' is it too much to ask, that children be given an opportunity to have full-ti-cipation (full participation) in the creation and execution of decisions affecting them or at least be consulted before a decision is made. Don't misunderstand the point; we are encouraged by the strides being made by some of the secondary schools in facilitating local council elections and subsequent participation of the Students' Council representativesat the Board level. However there still remains an even greater concern regarding the unwillingness of some school administrators who have either threatened, demeaned or dismissed some of our peers from actively participating at Board meetings, because it is 'big people business.'

Jamaica, this is unacceptable! The Education Regulations (1980), section 32:1-2 states that “Every public educational institution shall have a student council which shall consist of elected representatives of students with at least one staff advisor being elected by the students. Through the student council at the secondary and tertiary levels the students shall have the right to-

a) democratically elect their own representatives;

b) have representation on the Board of the institution;

c) meet with the principal, and staff or both, on any matter affecting students' interest; and

d) hold regular meetings to conduct business on their behalf, but with due regard to the smooth functioning of the institution”

Whilst the Education Regulations provides the platform for the inclusion of students in the affairs of their peers on matters such as suspension and other disciplinary actions. Unfortunately, some schools have not made the necessary strides to integrate the views of the students' council at the board level or facilitating their recommendations in the event that student(s)continues to manifest disruptive behaviors as stipulated section 29: subsection 3.

The question now remains; do we really need Students' Councils in 2019?

The answer is a resounding “Yes”. NOW MORE THAN EVER! As the students' council seeks to uphold student rights whilst promoting student responsibility. Lest we forget the council, is a vehicle that enables student participation, whilst creating a positive school environment. It is said that unity is strength, as such the Students' Councils provides a platform to bridge the student body and the administration, so that all may coexist in a harmonious environment.

At the end of the day, the NSSC envisions students who are empowered and motivated, demonstrating positive values and attitudes while contributing to the development of their peers, school and the wider society. We hereby affirm that student councillors must become knowledgeable, responsible and involved in their school community. Too much is at stake, it's time to amplify our voices for better and be guided by the mantra that “responsible students make the difference”.

Students' mouth fi lock? I think not!

Contact the NSSC at 876-922-1400 (ext 6128)

Email: nsscja@gmail.com