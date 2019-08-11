Go roun... the yard couple time: Benefits of going outside

I can be a house-rat at times. The thrill of the summer breeze caressing my cheeks - not always my cup of tea. However, every now and again I do try to go outside because it genuinely gets depressing being cooped up all the time. However, I wanted to find out if going outside would truly benefit me. Here's what I found out:

A 2014 study that was done by researchers at the University of Michigan pointed to the healing power of nature walks. Studies showed a correlation between walking and a decrease in depression. Walking outside can also make you sleep better. Another study by the University of Colorado Boulder showed how the body's circadian rhythm (basically your internal sleep clock) was positively affected by outdoor activities like camping. So go take a hike! Like really. By faith and by sight I also found that a study in Taiwan concluded that children needed more time outside. This time outside was said to allow improvement of eyesight. Weh yuh know bout pressure? Nuff tings? Well, go outside. Yet another study in Japan cited the benefits of going outside when it comes to people with high blood pressure (Hypertension). The same calming effect walking has on depression, it has on your stress levels, thus significantly reducing your blood pressure levels. Going outside can also improve your focus. It has been claimed by scientists that the possibility of increasing focus by going outside is so high, that it may be a possible treatment for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Whether or not you suffer from this, it may be a great idea to take a walk in between study breaks to get yourself refocused. You've probably heard of musical artists traveling to some far, strange locations to unwind and record. Well, there may be a method to this madness. Trends in several outdoor-related studies suggest that going outdoors may improve your creativity. So the next time you are struggling to come up with an idea, don't be afraid to take a walk.

It may be cool to want to stay inside and scroll on Instagram, but it may not be the healthiest option. Nature has power beyond measure if we allow ourselves to tap into it. Let us, therefore, embrace the wonders of the outdoors and get up off the couch some more.

-- Fabrizio Darby