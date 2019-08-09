Grown-ish season recap

AKEELIA RICHARDS

Friday, August 09, 2019

*Warning: This article will feature analysis of the events of Grown-ish Season 2. There will be spoilers.

It's the end of sophomore year and a lot has changed. We're so happy the crew survived what turned out to be a very eventful year. From Zoey (Yara Shahidi) getting caught cheating on her exam, to Ana and Aaron's fling of a relationship and now the current crisis of Zoey breaking up with Luca. What will season 3 be like? We'll just have to wait and see but until then let us reminisce.

Zoey and Luca were the relationship goals of the series besides Jazz and Doug. So I'm pretty sure no one saw this coming when Zoey said “I can't do this anymore.” Throwing back to the start of the season, now we understand why Zoey made a big deal about Ana and Aaron. As usual, undecided, 'Zoey wants it all', Zoey still likes Aaron. This was made obvious when Zoey kissed Aaron, basically at the final scene. What better way to close this chapter? 
 
Switching it up a little, we see Nomi in a dilemma for season 3 though hidden from the crew. Nomi gets a call from Cal-U's Independent Ethics committee regarding her relationship with Professor Paige Houston. Let's hope Nomi can take a page out of Zoey's life and get away from her sanctions. Can Nomi have it all like Zoey?
 
Clearly this final episode was packed with tied knots and loosed strings to keep us hanging but more pressingly this season taught us how to be a little more grown… ish. With episodes on financial responsibilities where Zoey got 'cut off' from her parents, she had to get out of her comfort zone and get a job. This paints the real picture of a grown up life. So for all my teens out there who are still going to that summer job- welcome to the real world! Nevertheless the episode on Self Care showed us that we all need to unwind and enjoy what life has to offer. 
 
Turning the spotlight to Vivek, there was an episode dedicated to cultural appropriation. While we do appreciate Vivek, thank you to the producers for highlighting such a dire issue. In the age of black consciousness some times it's not the black community actually getting conscious but rather other races having no conscience for all the damage they have already done. They come 'adopting' what they at first considered barbaric. However, we spared you Vivek. Since you're staying at Hawkins and your circle is predominantly black, we will consider your actions as cultural appreciation.
 
Bags all packed, curtains drawn, Zoey is off to London but the emotional ride of an adult continues. There's no release date as yet for season 3 but we know that Ryan Destiny will join the cast. In the meantime, I hope we all get a little more grown… ish.
 
-- Akeelia Richards

