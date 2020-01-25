Grown-ish Season 3: Looks like we're keeping it!

Grown-ish Season 3 is back!!! We waited to find out who is pregnant and now we are buzzing with questions. Spoiler alerts coming up so read with caution!

Out of every member of the cast, you bet Nomi is pregnant. Five months. Nomi got some explaining to do. In episode 2, she begins to open up to her friends about what really went down. After Professor Paige had broken her heart, and with too many margaritas, she hooked up with a mysterious Phil that we are yet to meet. At this point the world was asking two questions: 1. Who is Phil? and 2. Has Nomi told Phil she is carrying his child? A one-night stand turned into a nightmare… or maybe not.

While the question of abortion lingered in Zoey's mind, Nomi quickly addressed that she consciously chose to carry the unborn child, knowing that it won't be easy. Though at first Zoey was angered at the fact that Nomi told Luca that she was pregnant before telling anyone else, she quickly realized that being angry was not the mature thing to do in such a situation.

Gladly, we saw Zoey and Nomi sharing a heart-to-heart conversation in which Nomi confessed how exactly she felt after the break-up. A broken-hearted and reckless Nomi went seeking love and even when she found out she was pregnant, her decision to keep the child was from a place of love.

“I know that I was really reckless, I was just in such an emotionally messed-up place after the break-up, and then when I actually found out I was pregnant, I thought like, you know, would it be the worst thing in the world to have a little someone who would love me unconditionally?” Nomi confessed.

Though a comedy, Grown-ish continues to touch on social issues in a not-so-subtle manner. The writers address these issues in a palatable way; one that is still appealing to teens, while informing them on the realities of these societal issues.

To all the sexually active students, this is a message reminding us to 'stay strapped' all the time. Protection is a must. And remember, getting pregnant is not the end of the world, it is the bringing in of a new soul into this world.

Until then, stay safe, and enjoy this pre-game to adulthood responsibly. We are all getting a little more grown-ish.

--Akeelia Richards