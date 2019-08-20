Harrison vs. Williams: The Aftermath

The Birmingham Diamond League had track and field fans in a frenzy on Sunday because of the women's 100 meter hurdles, because of the highly anticipated showdown between Jamaican Danielle Williams and American Kendra Harrison.

The event had two qualifying heats, with world record holder Kendra 'Keni' Harrison and world leader Danielle 'Ants' Williams in each respectively.

The world record holder Harrison was in heat one, with reigning American collegiate champion Janeek Brown and Rio Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali. Surprisingly to many, Harrison was denied the win as her countrywomen Ali and Payton Chadwick were first and second with Brown in third. Harrison had to wait to see if she could qualify as a fastest loser, which she did.

Williams won her race in a credible 12.53 seconds, to beat reigning Commonwealth Champion Tobi Amusan and Olympic Champion Briana McNeal.

When it was time for the finals, the crowd was on its feet and viewers glued to their screens to see this magnificent event. Harrison occupied lane two while Williams was in lane five. The race was off to a fast start as Williams began leading with the field trailing behind her. Williams continued to lead to the finish line and closed with her signature dip in 12.46 seconds. Harrison was in a distant second with 12.66 seconds and Nigeria's Tobi Amusan third in 12.71 seconds. Williams was quite pleased, not only because of her win but the fact that after a bitter spat with the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), she will be representing Jamaica at this year's IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships in Doha between September 28th and October 6th.

--Kemal Forde