Harrison vs Williams

The women's 100 meters hurdles is considered as the most unpredictable event in women's sprinting.

Ever since America's Michelle Perry won back to back world championship titles in 2005 and 2007 no other woman has done it. As though that fact doesn't already paint the event as an unforgiving one, there has never even been a double Olympic champion in the event.

There is no certainty that a particular hurdler will win every time the ladies settle in their blocks. With internationally recognised names like Gail Devers, Brigitte Foster-Hylton, Predita Felicien and the recently retired Sally Pearson as part of women's hurdling history, the event has become one of the most anticipated of the athletics calendar.

The 2019 track and field season is no different especially with the likes of America's Kendra 'Keni' Harrison and Jamaica's Danielle 'Ants' Williams who have fans glued to their screen to see who will become the victor in each race. Sunday, August 18th will be the day when Harrison, the world record holder, and Williams, world number one meet in Birmingham to decide who will get closer to winning the Diamond League trophy. This event is being crowned the most anticipated of the meet. With the right weather condition could we see Harrison proving herself as the world record holder? Or will Williams put on a nice 12.32 seconds or lower to hand Harrison her first defeat of the season? Well, let's see.

-- Kemal Forde