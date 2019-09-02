Here's who we think really deserved those VMAs

While the MTV Video Music Awards is known for their performances more than their awards, it is an award show after all, so to ignore the awards would be a crime.

So let's breakdown the main show category awards and see just how accurate and prestigious an MTV moon man really is!



Best hip hop: Cardi b- Money

Other nominees:

2 Chainz (featuring Ariana Grande) – "Rule the World"

21 Savage (featuring J. Cole) — "A Lot"

DJ Khaled (featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend) — "Higher"

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott (featuring Drake) — "Sicko Mode"

Cardi B is an excellent entertainer with huge traction and an even huger fanbase, although it is shocking that she won considering how popular Old Town Road was. If it were up to me, I might have given it to Sicko Mode by Travis Scott ft, Drake just because of how different and unusual the cinematography was in that music video but I'm not mad that Cardi B got it either. Her music video was high quality with a story, meaning and thought-out visuals. Also, her acceptance speech made up for the atrocious host of the night.

Best Latin: Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) – "Con altura"

Other nominees:

Anuel AA and Karol G – "Secreto"

Bad Bunny (featuring Drake) – "Mia"

Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez and J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"

Daddy Yankee (featuring Snow) – "Con Calma"

Maluma – "Mala Mía"



Once again, shocking. Mia was extremely popular and almost every english-speaker (and drake fan) knew it. I think “Con Altura” winning is really MTV's way of saying that they value Spanish songs that don't have any English lyrics in them. Did it deserve it? Perhaps. But, I think I might have preferred Con Calma to take home this one out of pure bias.



Video for Good: Taylor Swift — "You Need to Calm Down"

Other nominees:

Jamie N Commons and Skylar Grey (featuring Gallant) – "Runaway Train"

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the Free"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"



The other artists did not stand a chance. It's Taylor Swift and this is a fan-voted award. This was inevitable. However, I'm not quite sure if it deserved the win. Not to say Swift's messages weren't important, but it didn't resonate with audiences in a meaningful way. Perhaps the award should be in the hands of John Legend and his masterfully tear-jerking video of “Preach.” That video was truly an inspirational call to action, even if it was less popular.



Video of the year: Taylor Swift — "You Need to Calm Down"

Other nominees:

21 Savage (featuring J. Cole) — "A Lot"

Billie Eilish — "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande — "Thank U, Next"

Jonas Brothers — "Sucker"

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — "Old Town Road (Remix)"



By now, I'm sure it sounds as if I'm bashing Taylor Swift but the truth is I strongly believe there are more worthy nominees. For this category for example, Ariana Grande's Thank U Next music video was unquestionably excellent. Not to mention she destroyed the Vevo record and had YouTube glitching. That music video was iconic. Swift's You Need To Calm Down video was good with an excellent message but I don't think it necessarily had an edge over Ariana Grande.



Song of the Year: Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Other nominees:

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande — "Thank U, Next"

Jonas Brothers — "Sucker"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Taylor Swift — "You Need to Calm Down"



Spending more than 15 weeks on Billboard's hot 100 charts, the most a song has ever done in history, I think it's fair to say Lil Nas X earned this one. His song was catchy, everyone knew the lyrics and it was on every radio station. This is a song the definitely shaped 2019. I call that a fair win.



Best Pop: Jonas Brothers — "Sucker"

Other nominees:

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B and Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Billie Eilish — "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande — "Thank U, Next"

Khalid — "Talk"

Taylor Swift — "You Need to Calm Down"



Between the Jonas Brothers and Ariana Grande, I don't see anyone else winning this category. As far as unadulterated, feel-good pop goes, their music videos were exemplary. Deserved? Yes.



Best Collaboration: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Other nominees:

BTS (featuring Halsey) – "Boy with Luv"

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

Taylor Swift (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco) – "Me!"



The Senorita music video and song, for that matter, is pure magic. The two's voices blend perfectly to create an unforgettable hook and their chemistry in the video is as grand as life itself. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is a pair in their music video that is bound to leave everyone with sweaty palms.



Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Other nominees:

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ava Max

Rosalía



I think I'm biased toward Lizzo but Billie winning is undeniable. Her success is insurmountable and she has become a household name is such a short time. This is the award she deserves more than anything and I'm glad to see her snatch it! The music industry is lucky to have her.

--Matthew Dawkins