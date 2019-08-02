Hoop Scoop: Next NBA season could be the most competitive one...ever

People are always critical about 'super' teams, and how one-sided sports can be. Until the status quo was rapturefied. Now, as the mighty moon of Golden State's dynasty descends like a ball through the hoop, the golden orb of free agency rises. Everybody has a star now. Next season will be lit.

Now the concept of trade has been debated, with people saying that teams with the largest amount of money would obviously benefit way more than lesser funded teams. As Neo-Marxist as it sounds, there may be some truth in it… in the past at least. The trades that are being made thus far seems to challenge that. For once in Basketball history, equity reigns. I won't even explain myself, the trades will do the talking.

The rockets' hopes have missiled with the signing of Westbrook. Westbrook and Harden, but not the Thunder version, the blast-off version. The Lakers may just be swimming in gold with the signing of Anthony Davis… that's Lebron and AD… playoffs this time? Maybe. Kawhi and Paul George are looking to clip the hopes of fans in LA, while the warriors regather their troops with the signing of D'angelo Russel. Dame and CJ on the same team, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving look likely. Let's just pause… Uncle Drew (Kyrie) and Mr. I'll outshoot you! Oh, and one more thing… The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo is still staggering his way over at the Bucks.

So do you understand what I mean by basketball equity? Over seven teams with possible, future hall-of-Famers, that's unheard of. Don't forget that several amazing players that is too much to list are still scattered across both divisions. The playoffs this year is set to be electrifying.

This phenomenon called free agency promises to be something that could revolutionize sports and several different games could borrow a few pages from the NBA's books. Imagine if we were able to do the same with sports like soccer. Of course, similar concepts exist but not in the way basketball does it. With the promise of this method, we could possibly see a future where sports will be truly competitive and friendly rivalries more pronounced. The age of the bandwagon could very well be over and I am grateful for it.

As far as predictions go, I'm not casting my die yet. This is gonna be a really tough one. I admire the Greek Freak, I am amazed by Uncle Drew, Chef Curry is definitely still able to cook up some shots. Lebron isn't done yet, and Kawhi is still prepared to make teams Kawhi (cry) themselves rivers. So for now, I'm just eagerly anticipating what the next season will bring.

----- Fabrizio Darby