How to shake the outbreak: Ebola Edition

It's been about one year since mankind was humbled. It first appeared in 1976, but not as we had seen it. We had faced chemical warfare we stood no opposition to. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the location of the sequel with its recent outbreak of the Ebola virus, so named after the Ebola River in the DRC. This forced the World Health Organization to declare “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC) after an emergency meeting of specialists. This is only the fifth time a warning of this magnitude has been given.

Don't be too scared though. The disease does not pose a high risk of leaving the DRC with the strict measures that are being implemented, however, we must still utilize certain practices so if it ever comes, it won't be as devastating as with times before. Here are a few things you can do to avoid the spread of Ebola.

1. If you have travelled recently to any country near the Democratic Republic of Congo, go to the nearest health centre and get checked immediately. Ebola can take up to 21 days to show symptoms, so do not take things for granted! Still, don't worry if you touched anyone up to this point, you can't spread the disease until you show symptoms.

2. Avoid any further travel to areas that may be affected.

3. Wash your hands regularly. Like many contagious diseases, the risk of spreading lies heavily in personal hygiene. It is extremely important that hands are washed as frequently as possible to prevent any possible danger.

4. Avoid wild meat. Food is an important attraction when it comes to traveling, but it is sometimes best to take precautionary measures. Avoid buying meat from roadside vendors, especially if it is wild meat of the primate (monkey) kind.

The symptoms

According to WebMD symptoms include: “high fever, headache, Joint and muscle aches, Sore throat, Weakness, Stomach pain, Lack of appetite

As the disease gets worse, it causes bleeding inside the body, as well as from the eyes, ears, and nose. Some people will vomit or cough up blood, have bloody diarrhea, and get a rash.”

The virus may not be as easily spread as the flu, it can only be spread by direct contact, but that is still concerning given the nature of the disease. It's therefore imperative that we keep ourselves hygienic and safe.

-- Fabrizio Darby