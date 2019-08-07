I have a type and it's not just my blood: Research proves romantic 'types'

Studies from the University of Toronto may have proven that people do indeed have types when it comes to romantic relationships.

Here's what ScienceDaily summarizes it as: “Researchers show that people do indeed have a 'type' when it comes to dating, and that despite best intentions to date outside that type -- for example, after a bad relationship -- some will gravitate to similar partners.”

The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Yoobin Park, a Ph.D. student at UofT and co-author Geoff MacDonald, a professor in the Department of Psychology. The test asked a series of questions geared towards finding out bits and pieces of the participants' personality. What the results showed was that choosing a different 'type' after a rough break-up was not as easy as we thought.

This study alludes to the fact that our brains are wired, for whatever reason, whether environment or genetics, to be attracted to people of certain personalities. The study was said to be reliable in the fact that multiple persons were studied, some of them in real-time, so there was first-hand experience at what each participant went through during a breakup and how the follow-up relationship was. There seemed to be a very high degree of consistency in the type of partners people chose, even if they were hurt by someone similar before.

Studies like these are not the final answers, but they may be used to help guide our choices in life. If you feel like you may be going through cycles of bad relationships and terrible partners, it may just be the wiring of your own brain. However, the good thing is, other studies also point to neuroplasticity. This basically deals with how the brain may adjust itself over time as you learn things or even break out of a habit. So if you feel like you're bad at choosing a good partner you may need to take a look at what your likes and dislikes are. Explore some of those exes in the past and try to see if there may be a correlation or pattern between their personalities. If there is, you may want to consider making deliberate attempts to break out of that mindset.

If you are a teen reading this right now, you may or may not have indulged in romantic relationships. If you have, ensure that you are not cementing certain habits or 'types' that may be detrimental to your future relationships. Be sure to check yourself and your likings to make sure they are actually what you want. If you like the choices you've made, however, then go for it. It's your choice. Just make sure you are truly happy with whatever choice you make and it aligns with your morals and beliefs.

-- Fabrizio Darby