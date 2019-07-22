Is Instagram removing the Likes Counter?
Instagram said that they are testing a brand-new way users will interact with the app by hiding the number of likes and views pictures and videos get, respectively, from viewers. The users who post the pictures and videos will still be able to see how many likes and views they got but everyone else will remain oblivious. Currently, this test is being run in select countries including Australia, Brazil Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand.
Upon receiving backlash for removing perhaps one of the most fundamental features, Instagram went on to defend their decision by saying “We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who've liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received.”
While some say that this will finally lift burdens of their shoulders and free them from constantly comparing themselves with someone else, other users are not having it. Brands and influencers have become reliant on the like count to assess the engagement of another's page. With Instagram previously making other changes that users have lashed out against namely the redesign of the app icon and making the feed non-chronological, could this be the final nail in their coffin, or is this change necessary and the start of something good for the company?
