Jamaica's Junior Swim Team Secures 65 Medals in Suriname

A jubilant Jamaican Junior swim team which headed to the 25th Goodwill Swim Meet in Suriname achieved a dizzying medal haul of 65 medals for Jamaica, an improvement of 33 Medals over the 32 won last years at the 24th edition of the Goodwill Swim Meet in Barbados.



The team returned home from Suriname on Today, arriving at the Norman Manley International airport at 9:00 AM, having won 21 Gold Medals, 22 Silver Medals and 22 Bronze medals in the championship.



Jamaica had a strong overall performance in the championships, having improved the overall team placement from sixth to second place in the points standings. Jamaica amassed 986.50 total points to push the host country Suriname into third place on the medal table. Trinidad & Tobago won the overall championship.

Jamaica had dominant performances from Aliyah Heaven who won the 13 - 14 girls' high points trophy for Jamaica.