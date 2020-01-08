If there is one word to describe Justin Bieber's new single “Yummy” it's “mess”, and he should tweet an apology to everyone who was excited about his comeback.

Justin Bieber's career since his post-teen years has been a series of hits and misses. Without hesitation, we can go ahead and fit “Yummy” on the growing list of misses.

The 25-year-old singer is set to release his first album since 2015's “Purpose” and though his activity in the last few years consisted solely of collaborations (that were either good or bearable) — much was still expected from this lead single.

Unfortunately, critics and fans alike were left collecting their disappointments.

Vocally, there aren't many complaints. This is because Bieber has always been considered a good singer with a workable range and somewhat enjoyable (albeit occasionally annoying) singing voice.

The only problem with his vocals on this track was his enunciation, which was all but nonexistent. The lyrics— what little there were— were barely distinguishable as Bieber seemed to slur his words every chance he got.

The vocals were layered over an almost catchy beat. Although, the entire composition sounds like the team behind it were pulling on that 2016/2017 trap sound that didn't quite work for anybody.

The lyrical content in “Yummy” is mediocre at best and lacklustre if I'm being honest. There was nothing there. For someone who had half a decade to come up with something, he took the bold route of giving us nothing.

The chorus was essentially the same line repeated several times over, and the verses consist of incoherent words and phrases that couldn't come together to form a single idea even if they were meant to.

Most shockingly, the song has six credited writers and still managed to sound like it was put together by an inexperienced pre-teen in under fifteen minutes.

The entire project was underwhelming and seemed without purpose. If “Yummy” is any indication of what to expect from his next album — then he can keep it.

While there is a very off-chance that the album itself will be better than what we've been given— this song is something you hide on the album after you've already tricked listeners into buying it, definitely not suitable as an introduction to the new era.

--Rolando Alberts