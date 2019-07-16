Kinks Collection

"To be young, gifted and black," this is an excerpt from the prodigious Lorraine Hansberry and aptly defines Toni-Ann Hunter, a nineteen-year-old Wolmer's Girls student. A Girl Boss in her own right, she has planted the seed to bloom into a canopy of success with her business, Kinks Kollections.

Started in April of last year, Hunter decided it was time to make a pragmatic decision in curating the life that she always wanted for herself, and for that she must be commended. Currently providing the market with products for both men and women with her array of soaps: from turmeric, garlic, charcoal and hemp to soothing and organic coconut and castor oils. She has not forsaken our gents, as she provides beard mists for perfectly groomed manes-all at affordable prices. In addition, she would not leave us in the dark. As such; tools (applicator bottles, spray bottles etc.), hair tips and tutorials are all features of this inspiring queen's business venture. So if you need a hairstyle for the new work week, you can depend on Toni-Ann to come through. Sis got us!

However, where did this idea come from? Well, since she has been a business student since fourth form, the intricacies of business had been exposed to her, thus giving her greater understanding. Her environment, played a pivotal role as well. Since she attends an all-girls school, she would have seen firsthand the struggles of maintaining our kinky, curly or coiled strands as well as our skin. Seeing this around her, she opted to capitalize on it by becoming a 'she-ro' for her peers. A round of applause for initiative please! Coupled with her own personal experiences with hair loss and skin infections, this was her way of helping girls [and gents] with similar issues.

Most notably, Toni-Ann craved financial freedom and independence, thus pushing her to make Kinks Kollections a reality. In addition to this, Hunter wanted to help her parents by lifting some of the financial constraints from their shoulders. As well as the insatiable appetite to be the naturalista messiah to our young kings and queens, due to many persons' ignorance on how to transition properly. She wanted to be that guide. Candidly, Kinks Kollections was born out of pure empathy, authenticity, and piercing passion for beauty and wellness. Flawlessly promoting the health of thick to spiral shaped Nubian threads from our temples to facilitating sun-kissed, radiance of textured melanin and supple skins. GLOW!

As we are aware, no man is an island, with friends and family, even school mates who continuously shower her with support, motivation and faith in her capabilities, this girl-boss has no excuse to throw in the towel. This unrelenting support is the ammunition that will propel her into the destined success. Additionally, she sees her business as one with longevity, but with a few changes. Instead of mere distribution, Hunter plans to make something uniquely hers and to be a pioneer in the vibrant yet diverse beauty industry of the world. She stated, "I aspire to take a leading role in the organic beauty industry, but lifting our black women and making them feel motivated".

We all want to be included and feel like we belong, and in the beauty world we want to walk into a store and see products for queens with 4C hair. No shade to our light skinned or porcelain skin peers, but the idea is that she wants women who look just like her to know that there will be a brand out there to celebrate your hair type and skin type#visionary #blackgirlsmatter. Toni-Ann further elaborated, " I aspire to make women of black ancestry realize that our ancestors used the same herbs, remedies and natural resources to reveal their natural beauty in a world that often ostracized them for their 'tuff hair' or their dark skin".

Moreover, there are some challenges that have bombarded her during her process. From marketing and managing social media accounts, keeping track of inventory and allocating funds and profits wisely, but she has hurdled those obstacles by investing in her receipt books to track her stock, scheduling her time wisely and making notes, liaising with other veteran entrepreneurs to offer her guidance especially when it comes on to branding the company and keeping her socials current. She has improved on her fallacies and remains humble, and appreciative in her journey. In the words of Koffee, 'Gratitude is a mus'.

Toni-Ann Hunter: advocate, pioneer, poised with determination and strength. Nubian queen on a mission to spread positivity and revolutionize the perception of beauty and wellness for women like her, Magnifique! We should take a couple pages from her book.

With just her lunch money as her initial capital, and just six soaps; she has engendered a level of astute behaviour. She's no Mr. Crabs, but she is disciplined in understanding that she must re-invest in her company for it to grow and not just spend on the first thing that meets the eye. It is with such a mindset, that she is able to have a steady supply of more than six products. As Champagne Papi would say, "started from the bottom, now we're here!"

Need the eczema or acne gone? Bae's birthday in a few and want him looking and feeling good? Toni-Ann Hunter is your answer to quality natural products and immaculate service. Is a Hot Girl Summer, and Hot Girls Must Smell Good, so shoot her a DM on Instagram @kink_Kollections, WhatsApp @ 876-445-7606 or Email at toniann.hunter@gmail.com.

"To be Young, Gifted and Black"- that is Toni-Ann Hunter.

--Tamoy Campbell