Lausanne Diamond League Highlights

The Lausanne Diamond League is always very exciting to watch as it brings out the best in athletes. It was a calm and cool evening when the women were all pumped to compete in the 100 meters. Spectators were anticipating this event because it had triple world champion over the distance, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The race was off to a fast start as Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou began leading but Fraser-Pryce was able to catch her in the last 40 meters and crossed the line in 10.74 seconds, with Ta Lou second in 10.91 seconds and Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith third in 10.93 seconds. Fraser-Pryce's 10.74 made it her 13th sub 10.80 seconds clocking. On the men's side reigning world champion Justin Gatlin ran an easy 9.92 seconds to win with fellow countryman Michael Rodgers second and Canadian Aaron Brown third in 10.01 and 10.07 seconds respectively.

The women's 200 meters saw American Gabrielle Thomas winning in a time of 22.69 seconds with Great Britain's Jodie Williams and Bahamian Anthonique Strachan second and third respectively in 22.75 and 22.81 seconds. The men's equivalent saw an explosive time by American sprint sensation Noah Lyles who ran a world-leading, meeting record and personal best of 19.50 seconds to take home the win. Also, three other men were able to go sub-20 in that race. Ecuador's Alex Quinonez 19.87 seconds for second and Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown 19.92 and 19.95 seconds, who were third and fourth respectively.

In the women's 400 meters Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser ran an exceptional time of 49.17 seconds to break Marie José Perce's meeting record of 49.45 seconds, with Niger's Aminatou Seyni second in 49.19 seconds, also outside of the meeting record and Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson third in a season's best of 50.88 seconds.

The men's 110 meter hurdles saw Spain's Orlando Ortega continuing his campaign for the final by winning the event in a time of 13.05 seconds with American Daniel Roberts second in 13.11 seconds and Jamaican national champion Ronald Levy third in 13.25 seconds.

American Shamier Little ran her heart out in the 400 meters hurdles to win in a time of 53.73 seconds, with Czech Republic's Zuzana Hejnova second and American Ashely Spencer third who were both credited with the same of time of 54.11 seconds. On the other hand, in the men's equivalent, both German Luke Campbell and Estonian Ramus Magi finished in the same time of 49.54 seconds but Campbell was given the win. With France's Kasse Hann Mamadou third in a time of 49.90 seconds.

In the field events, Jamaican long jumper Tajay Gayle leap of 8.13 meters was only good enough for fourth, also Danniel Thomas-Dodd throw of 18.36 meters in the shot put placed fourth. Shanieka Ricketts jump of 14.65 and Kimberly Williams 14.52 meters were placed fourth and fifth respectively in the women's triple jump.

--Kemal Forde