Liverpool aim to create history in title run

After another impressive win on Sunday over mid-table team Southampton, Liverpool's unbeaten run continued in the Premier League, after routing The Saints 4-0 at Anfield.

Talisman Mohamed Salah continued his run of impressive form, scoring two goals to make it 15 in 15 at home for The Reds. However, it was captain Jordan Henderson who stole the show, scoring one and assisting two as he led his team from midfield in a magnificent display of leadership.

Liverpool's victory extended their unbeaten run to 20 consecutive Premier League home wins and 42 games without defeat in the top flight. The win also extended their lead at the top of the table to 22 points, a margin of dominance that has rarely been seen in the league's modern-day era. If Liverpool continue to perform as they are, then they will become only the second team in the Premier League to finish an entire season unbeaten, after Arsenal achieved that feat in their remarkable title-winning campaign in 2004.

Jurgen Klopp's men have broken many records since the German took charge five years ago, but no doubt that if his team remains unbeaten for the entirety of the remaining season then this would be his most impressive to date.

No matter what any other team achieves in the remaining matches of the season, if Liverpool wins 6 games out of the 14 games that are left then they will win the Premier League and bring the much-coveted trophy to Anfield for the first time since 1990.

--Brian Pitter