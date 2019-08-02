Losing weight cya wait: 5 Weight loss tips

Alright so, I'm tucking in my belly as I write this one. Honestly, I probably need these tips way more than you do. I mean, I still have abs, it's just that they're covered by fatty deposits that just can't get enough of my physique. Really though, obesity has become a serious problem all over the world. Time Magazine has pointed out that over 30% of our population is obese. This is a daunting statistic, but we will use science to fight it back. Here are a few tips on how to lose weight.

1. Drink metabolic stimulating teas

Teas containing cayenne pepper, sarsaparilla, cinnamon, and ginger are just a few teas that help to boost your metabolism. This means that your body will break down fats at a much faster rate and facilitate weight loss.

2. Try Apple Cider Vinegar

With its highly acidic properties, Apple Cider Vinegar has been known to boost nutrient uptake. This facilitates more efficient usage of nutrients and less chance for them to be stored as fat. You can try mixing two teaspoons of apple cider during breakfast. Be sure to mix it with some water or lemon juice.

3. Drink water

Apart from preventing dehydration, water has also been known to boost your metabolism and prevent bloating. If you watched the interview with Michael B. Jordan (the guy that played the villain in Black Panther) on The Ellen Show then you would have heard how his diet included a tremendous amount of water. If you can, you could even replace all your sodas and unhealthy beverages with water and natural juices. Getting an Eric Killmonger body is no easy fete people.

4. Eat your proteins

Proteins help to make your body feel full much quicker. With this effect, you will be able to eat fewer calories and feel just as full as if you ate a high carb meal. There's a reason bodybuilders chug down on protein so much. It works!

5. Exercise!

Woah, didn't see this one coming? Well, you should have! The most effective way to lose weight is to exercise. However, remember that diet is almost, if not more important than exercise. The thing is if you don't exercise, even if you do eat healthily, the nutrients will be converted to fats eventually because they would have nowhere to go. You gotta burn those calories if you want to lose weight. Cardio exercises like sprints are great for losing belly fat, and there are several free workout routines you can try online to stay in shape. Take the challenge, it'll be worth it.

-- Fabrizio Darby