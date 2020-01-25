Lyrically Speaking: Can Jahvillani be the next Vybz Kartel?

Over the years Dancehall artistes have realized that a quick and smart way to increase fan-base is to create an 'allegiance' for your fans to pledge to. We've all at some point probably been loyal supporters of either the Gaza, Gullyside, Alliance, Vendetta, or 6ixx, and now Wileside Government. Yes, you guessed right. Today's focus is on Wileside prodigy, Jahvillani.

The St. Ann born artiste, whose real name is Dujon Mario Edwards, gained much traction for his break out single Nuh Reason with its unforgettable intro. After establishing that he needs nothing to gain the likes of women, he went on to establish his image with singles such as Clarks Pon Foot, Weh Dem Ago Duh, Gad, Wileside Government, Rubberband and Sunday to Sunday. Now Jahvillani has many young boys pledging allegiance to Wileside, posing 'steady' in photographs, saying "Ah di dirt enuh" and the girls flooding his comments on Instagram.

The stats on his Youtube page will tell you that he is well deserving of this. Not only has Nuh Reason racked up three million views but, Wileside Government and the official music video for Sunday to Sunday which was released November 2019, have already racked up 1.1 million views. Sunday to Sunday, produced by YGF records, with its pulsating rhythm again scored its traction with a dynamic intro. Jahvillani negotiates the 'price' he is willing to pay for his desires, even if it means getting a loan.

'From Sunday to Sunday a love mi say' but one can always appreciate the diversity this young artiste has to offer. His ability to easily switch between a gangster (steady wid d' matic), the ladies' man, and even mixing the two and captivating the listener into thinking that the girls may just love him for his badness gives me a Kartel vibe.

Can Jahvillani create an empire as lasting as Kartel?

Perhaps the next best trajectory for his career is to give the girls a 'whining tune'. We saw him releasing a collaboration with Konshens entitled 'Every Gyal Vibe' which was also produced by YGF records, but we want more. If not, something that can free our waistlines then something that will give us a heart break, something smooth, something different. Perhaps a collaboration with a female artiste will give us a smooth mix. Shenseea, Jada Kingdom or Stalk Ashley are a few hot belles who would make for an epic collab.

We can't wait to hear whatever he gives us next, but until then we'll try to censor Rubberband.

Keep reading as we keep up with the next generation of lyricists in the Dancehall.

--Akeelia Richards