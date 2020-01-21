Lyrically speaking: Can Chronic Law stay on the Hillside through 2020?

2019 saw many newcomers to Dancehall, and we are keeping an eye on them. With simple and catchy lyrics being chosen by new artistes over the traditional punchline-packed bars, is it that they have diluted the essence of Dancehall, or are we just yet to get accustomed to its new taste? Today's focus is on the Hillside Boss, Chronic Law.

Chronic Law received much acclaim on his single Hillside since its release at the end of 2018, and he has since released many more songs in hopes of producing more entertaining Reggae and Dancehall music. While there will always be those loyal six fans that are captivated by anything released by any member of six, there are others who were actually entertained by Hillside and would love to see more forthcoming for Chronic Law's career.

Just few weeks into 2020 and its clear Chronic Law is here for the grind, as he has already released three singles, namely: Wanted, Cya Stop Bad and Eiffle.

Wanted, produced by Young Generation Fraternity (YGF) records, has a slow, introspective vibe. At least we were spared of the 'badniss' image that every artiste is seemingly supposed to be portraying. Rather, the 'Law Boss' focused on how the limitations of society have forced many young men to become 'wanted', taking us back to the Dancehall that acts as a form of social commentary.

In his song, he describes society as being brutally cold. “Cause out here cold like ice/ and we nuh have much choice/ the enemies them out at nights/ man wish we could'a live some better life”

Truly, this is not a bad punch line, but why wish for a better life if you can actively make one? We can't all justify our actions and say crime made us wanted. Nevertheless, this is a message to society, highlighting its ills and how it has introduced many young men to a life of crime.

Eiffle (which is evidently a typo, or hopefully just a sign of creativity) is supposedly referring to the Eifel Tower, and it encourages ghetto youth to strive for greatness. He sings “Every ghetto youth house fi bigger dan Eifel/ if yuh don't like money mi nuh like you.”

One thing I stan is Dancehall being used as a tool to uplift the youth that society has systematically deprived of opportunities. Whether it's Eifel or eiffle, as long it's not encouraging the use of rifles, we're good.

Chronic Law releasing three plus songs per month may just be a sign of his lyrical stamina and his way of staying relevant. What will next month bring for the Law Boss? Keep reading to see where Dancehall is going…

--AKEELIA RICHARDS