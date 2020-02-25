“Only I knew what I wanted, and to customize and adjust a bag to my preference was too expensive from a supplier. That's when I decided to create my own.”

Maya Garvey is a #teenboss and teenAGE is here for it! The 18 year old St. Andrew High School for Girls student is the owner of the online based business 'Trendsation' which customizes products such as tote bags for it's customers.

When asked the question when she realized she wanted to start the business, she replied by saying that she had a knack for bags ever since she started wearing them. “I realized I wanted to start the business when I noticed that I was unable to find the bags with the designs I created in my head.” Maya used her creativity and talent and put her dream into a reality!

Starting a business is always comes with its ups and downs and though Maya had her parents and church family who motivated her to go along with the idea, and who were actively involved in the process – her biggest motivation comes from those who are unable to envision her idea and continue to turn it down. In addition to this, she shared with teenAGE that finding capital was also a challenge she faced.

Maya shares that her business ' uniqueness stems from her giving her customers the ability to effectively “express themselves whether through bible verses, patois slangs or random quotes as well as giving business owners the ability to market their brand through logo tote bags.” She adds that the major difference is also the product's affordability and durability.

The future business owner or hotel manager envisions her business moving from a “small online business to one that mass produces tote bags, not just nationally but globally.”

This teen boss lives by the motto “Pray. Plan. Prepare, then execute.”

To support Maya Garvey and her business Trendsation, you can contact her at : 876 885-3059 or on Instagram : @Trendsation.ja