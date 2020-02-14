Mommy Rocket's 2020 off to a fiery start

It seems as if for 2020 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has been a national treasure since making her Olympic debut in Beijing 2008, is determined to regain the Olympic title that she lost to teammate Elaine Thompson in 2016.

Fraser- Pryce began her season at the 42nd staging of the Milo Western Relays at GC Foster College. She ran the 60 meters and blazed to a winning time of 7.32 seconds to beat fellow countrywoman Natasha Morrison who came second in 7.41 seconds and Jodean Williams third in 7.54 seconds.

She expressed that she was quite pleased with her performance, as she looks forward to continuing her journey towards making her fourth consecutive Olympics in Tokyo this summer. Fans, especially on the Diamond League circuit, always look forward to seeing her compete.

She wanted to run at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, but the event was postponed by the World Athletics until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Nevertheless, the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow was quite exciting, not just for the Mommy Rocket, but for track and field fans worldwide. Fast times were run, high heights were cleared and long jumps were leaped.

The main event of the games came in the women's 60 meters. Along with double Olympic and multiple World Champion Fraser-Pryce, the race also featured multiple World Indoor medalist Murielle Ahoure of Ivory Coast and triple World Championship relay medalist Natasha Morrison of Jamaica.

The race was off to a fast start with Ahoure leading, but Fraser-Pryce picked up and executed as best as possible to take home to win in 7.16 seconds, Ahoure and Morrison were second and third respectively in 7.22 and 7.30 seconds. Fraser-Pryce looked pleased with her performance, but complained that she was a bit under the weather.

Fraser-Pryce's main aim is to become the first woman to have three Olympic 100 meters titles. Jamaicans are behind her as he seeks to make the nation proud again.

In 2017 after ten years of representing Jamaica, Fraser-Pryce, and husband Jason decided to start their family and welcomed their son Zyon during the London World Championships. The 2019 season saw Fraser-Pryce rewrote history by becoming the first woman to win the 100 meters ten years apart, the first mom in twenty-four years since America's Gwen Torrence to win the event and the most successful sprinter in World Championship history.

--Kemal Forde