New Transfers, Same Old Problems: An Analysis of Real Madrid's Pre-Season

Real Madrid fans are no doubt excited when their beloved club is having an active transfer season. The big transfers this season are Luka Jović from Eintracht Frankfurt and Eden Hazard from Chelsea. The fans would have figured that with these new additions our squad will be amazing and we can avoid having another terrible season. By the looks of the pre-season state of the club, honey, we have a big storm coming.

While I can admit that pre-season performance isn't the end of the world (they're literally just friendlies) I am, however, seeing disturbing patterns in Real Madrid's play that could definitely bleed into next season. In addition to that, there are so many new injuries that I am beginning to think the 2019/2020 season won't be their season either. But first, let's have a look at three of the matches that have happened so far:

Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Madrid

Possession and overall shots were pretty balanced between the two teams. Bayern had 56% possession while Real Madrid had 44% possession. Bayern had 20 shots while Real Madrid had 17. Where they differed a lot was the amount of shots on target. Bayern had 11 shots on target, and as you can see from the scoreline, 3 of them found the back of the net. Real Madrid on the other hand, had 6 shots on target and only one reached the back of the net. It wasn't until Bayern lost their substitute goalie Sven Ulreich to a rather controversial red card that Real Madrid could muster the consolation goal. The goal came from a free kick executed by Rodrygo Goes, one of their new transfers. Match reports didn't make it seem as if this match should raise much red flags about Real Madrid as they lauded their efforts and Bayern's goal keeping skills.

Real Madrid 2-2 Arsenal (3-2 on penalties)

Now this match was very dramatic, by the start of the second half, both teams were down to 10 men. Arsenal looked good in the first half no doubt. They scored two first half goals while Nacho was sent off for Real Madrid very early on. In the second half, Arsenal couldn't catch a break. Zidane did one of his famous half time talks and Real Madrid came back with the pressure. Real Madrid subsequently pulled two back on the Gunners with goals from Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio. Unfortunately, they couldn't find the 3rd and was sent into a penalty shootout. Luckily for Real Madrid they came out victorious here. It was really interesting to see Gareth Bale on the field, given the tensions surrounding him and the club. While he did score, it seems as though he gave his penalty away very cheaply in the shootout.

Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid

Yes, you read that scoreline correctly. One of the most embarrassing aspects of the match, is that Real Madrid actually had most of the possession. This Madrid derby was an absolute nightmare and it raises the question again about their defense. Atletico was 6-0 before Real Madrid even scored their first goal. Nacho, Karim Benzema and Javier Hernandez Carrera were the three goal scorers. Thibaut Courtois is definitely not looking so good, letting in 6 goals from his former club. When Keylor Navas came on in the beginning of the second half, Atletico only managed one more goal. I'm sure they would have wanted to score more goals.

So what is pre-season telling us?

1. Real Madrid's defense needs work

Real Madrid's defensive problems were very prominent last season and it doesn't look as though they're going to be fixed this season. We can admit though, that Real Madrid tried to rectify the problem. Real Madrid got Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy who is a centre back and left back respectively. With Sergio Ramos and Marcelo aging, Real Madrid should probably focus most of their attention on this aspect in the upcoming season. After all, even though it is just pre-season, they shouldn't have conceded 12 goals in 3 games.

2. Maybe Real Madrid does need Bale

Bale wasn't a huge part of the Atletico Madrid thrashing, only coming on in the 61st minute. The rationale behind that is that the team needs to practice functioning without him for the new season. Bale and Real Madrid are having a back and forth about his future but it seemed to have been decided that he was on his way out of the club. However, after the embarrassing match with Atletico Madrid there it is believed that Real Madrid is considering keeping instead of sending him to China as it was rumoured. While Bale has done a lot for the club, and I don't think anyone can take that away from him, he wasn't very instrumental last season. In addition to his constant injuries, he is paid a lot of money. Money Real Madrid feels can be used to strengthen their team. Rumour has it that Real Madrid has their eyes set on Pogba and selling Bale would help them finally bring him in. Whatever Real Madrid decides, I hope there is animosity between the club and Bale especially if he is in fact staying.

3. Keep Navas

I know Real Madrid spent a lot of money on Courtois but that was their own fault. Navas has proven himself for Real Madrid time and time again. Courtois has good games but when he's having a bad game, he's having a bad game. There's no acceptable reason why he allowed 6 balls to pass him in the Atletico Madrid match, none. Not only should he have been better, this was his old club, he should have been even more motivated and able to produce a better performance. I understand that Navas is aging but in the meantime, I think he should still be in club and used regularly.

4. The newcomers need more time to a settle in

It's pretty normal for new transfers to be rather quiet in matches and not make a huge impact. However, I am a little concerned that Hazard nor Jovic have stolen the show yet. Yes, it has only been three matches but they're experienced footballers. I have faith that they will find their voice, I mean their boots, in the season because the fate of Real Madrid's season relies on them.

5. Zidane will need a PhD in squad management

The more Real Madrid tries to run from trouble is the more trouble follows them. Asensio has a torn anterior cruciate ligament and is said to be out for nine months which is essentially the whole season. In addition to him, Brahim Diaz picked up an injury in pre-season. There seems to be an issue with his left thigh and because of that he apparently isn't able to train with the others and won't be able to for the rest of the summer. Newcomer Ferland Mendy, the defender I mentioned earlier has picked up a thigh injury as well and has been ruled out for the month. Marcelo is the only left back, which is the position Mendy plays, available right now. With all the injuries, coupled with Bale's angst and Courtois' shortcomings, Zidane has to meticulously figure out a way to use the squad he will have available to him so that that fans can be proud and players can maximize their potential. That is the job of every manager, however, he has many obstacles in his way and not enough room to make mistakes. The fans are hungry for trophies.

As I said before, pre-season performance isn't the end of the world. However, it is showing up a lot of Real Madrid's weaknesses that caused them to suffer last season. If these issues aren't fixed then we can only expect another terrible season. Zidane and the squad have their work cut out for them.

-- Trevann Hamilton