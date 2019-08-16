One drink too many

AKEELIA RICHARDS

Friday, August 16, 2019

In the era of countless parties, 'liming' and the ever glamorizing of drinking, it is imperative that we are aware of the dangers of alcohol. Just about everyone is snapping drinking alcohol, preferably a cocktail, which has become the socially acceptable way of drinking. Nevertheless let us not get carried away. 
 
Alcohol is not necessarily the problem. Rather binge drinking is the issue at hand. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States based public health institute, binge drinking is the most common form of excessive drinking. For women, it is consuming four or more drinks during one occasion, for men, it is consuming five or more drinks. We all want to have fun and enjoy this summer but let us do it in a healthy way.
 
Excessive alcohol consumption can cause both short and long term health risks. The short term risks include injuries, such as motor vehicle crashes, falls etc. It cannot be stressed anymore to not drink and drive. The road fatalities speak for themselves. Other short term risks include alcohol poisoning, due to high blood alcohol levels, risky sexual behaviours and violence.
 
The long term health risks usually include chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, cancers, mental health and social problems.
 
As the saying says all that glitters is not gold. Cocktails may look cute in pictures but one too many may just prove very harmful to the body. Once you're 18 years and older, it is legal for one to consume alcohol but this is not a green card to over consume. Drink and drink responsibly. Know your limit and only drink with a company you trust. Never leave your drink unattended and never trust someone to pour your drink (besides the bartender of course). 
 
Remember one drink too many could be your unfortunate story…
 
-- Akeelia Richards

