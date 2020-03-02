Paint and sip ushers in Law Week

“We decided to do a paint and sip event because we wanted to give the student body an experience that was fresh, new and relaxing all at once,” - words from Ms. Kelli-Ann Younger, Miss Law 2019/2020.

Each year the winners of the Mr. and Miss Law competition staged by the UWI Mona's Faculty of Law, are tasked with planning and executing a charitable event. This year the beautiful Kelli-Ann Younger and suave Tajhae Young-Sang hosted the Mona Law Society's first Paint and Sip.

Noted by Kelli-Ann, “It was also of importance that this type of event was never executed before in the Law faculty.”

The event, which was held at the Faculty's Courtyard on Friday, February 28, started at 8pm with most patrons ushering in on time (after all its never cute to be late for a paint and sip). Mostly dressed semi formal or even casual chic, the patrons were ready to see what healing they could receive from the powers of art.

Let's face it, as University students, aside from stressful classes, informative seminars and sleepless nights of partying, there's nothing more to campus life. However, Miss Kelli-Ann and Mr. Young-Sang offered more to us with a charitable Paint and Sip.

Under the theme 'Uncork and Unwind', we, the patrons, could say bye-bye to the stresses of February and welcome crazy March in a calm and soothing way. The DJ did us just right with a mixture of soul, R&B and soothing reggae. We painted courtesy of the Art of Motivation Inc. while sipping wine and enjoying light refreshments, topped off with a little karaoke.

Each year the distribution of the proceeds is determined by the executive. This year part proceeds will be donated to a non-profit organization to be decided on.

“For its first staging I do believe that the event was a success. If planned carefully and promoted properly, it can be an extremely plausible event for the future Mr and Miss Law,” declared Kelli-Ann.

To which I completely agree! Who knew law students had Picassos and DaVincis in them.

According to Edgar Degas, 'Painting is easy when you don't know how, but very difficult when you do' and let's just say it was an easy night.

The Mona Law Society (MLS) Executive has a lot more in store for students as the Paint and Sip preceded the faculty's week of activities dubbed Law Week 2020. Celebrating their 10th anniversary, these are the line up of events:

Monday, March 2 is Legal Attire Day. On that day students adorn themselves as future Attorneys but moreover engage with top tier members of the Legal Fraternity through a legal expo. The legal expo organized by the Legal Education Officer and her committee focuses on the issues of adulting, guided by the theme, 'Who let me adult? I don't know how to adult.' This will help us to gain expert advice and direction to success with our favorite lawyers and business moguls.

Tuesday, March 3 is high school throwback. After a day in the future, we will be recognizing the past in a fun and classic way. It will be uniform day for the faculty, and we will be playing a game of family feud, MLS edition.

Wednesday, March 4 is the Student Court. On that day students will be exposed to the day to day running order of a court. Just for you, the MLS is bringing the court to our faculty.

Thursday, March 5 is UWI's sports day and in light of that, no classes will be held. As such the MLS will be hosting an open floor debate for high school students. This forum will be an introduction to law for prospective law students.

Friday March 6 is MLS' Sports Day. Need I say more. Come out to see which house will reign supreme.

Saturday, March 7 is our annual Mr. and Miss Law Coronation. There is no finer way to close the curtains for Law week that with the staging of our 2020 pageant under the theme, 'Iconic; More than a Pageant'.

This Law week promises to be a good one. Cheers to the Mona Law society for celebrating their 10th anniversary.

One Law!

-- Akeelia Richards