Relay Revenge

The women's 4 *100m relay has been one of Jamaica's strongest events dating back to the 1991 Tokyo World Championships. Over the years Jamaica has become four-time World Champions and one time Olympic Champions. Jamaica has now become a force to be reckoned with as we have medaled in every sprint relay at the IAAF World Championships since 2005. With our fast anchor runners such as Merlene Ottey, Veronica Campbell- Brown, Kerron Stewart, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and rising star Jonielle Smith, we have indeed become to the most anticipated team at any major championship.

One stumbling block Jamaica has been hitting since 2008 is that of not getting an additional Olympic title in the event. Reasons for this you might ask, lack of training which may lead to poor baton exchange?

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one such anchor that can count on to bring us home. After anchoring two World Championship team, an Olympic and Commonwealth team, we can say that it was not a mistake when she was asked to anchor the team at the recently concluded Muller Games in London. Fraser-Pryce wanted revenge because for the two second-place relay finishes she has had in London. Fraser-Pryce got the baton in third and was determined to make a good comeback in order to win. In the end, Jamaica won the event with Fraser-Pryce dipping at the line in a tight 42.29 seconds with Britain second in 42.30 seconds and China third in 42.71 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce's comeback is being described as the closest anchor in women's sprint relay history.

With this being said, could we see Jamaica's national record be broken at this year's IAAF World Championships? Well, let's see.

