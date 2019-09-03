Ricketts, Miller-Uibo, Lyles and Warhlom win diamond: Highlights of the Diamond League Finals pt 1
It is hard to believe that after twelve meets we have reached the first final, but he Zurich Diamond League was one not to disappoint this season because of the remarkable performances put on by athletes.
The event began with the women's triple jump. Jamaica's Shanieka Ricketts leaped to a personal best of 14.93 meters to take home the win.
The women's 400 meters saw Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser running an effortless 50.24 seconds to capture her first Diamond League trophy.
Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo remains undefeated. Miller-Ubio ran a swift world-leading Diamond League record and new personal best of 21.74 seconds to take home the win in the women's 200 meters. Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaica's Elaine Thompson who were second and third respectively.
America's Noah Lyles continued his dominance over 100 meters by winning the event in 9.98 seconds just ahead of China's Xie Zhenye and Jamaica's Yohan Blake.
The American ladies stole the 400 meter hurdles as Sydney McLaughlin, Shamier Little and world record holder Dalilah Muhammad gained the top three spots.
Norway's Karsten Warhlom continued his impressive form by winning the men's 400 meter hurdles in 46.92 seconds (second fastest all-time). America's Rai Benjamin ran a personal best and the third-fastest all-time 46.98 seconds but he had to settle for second.
Jamaica's Tajay Gayle continued his preparation for Doha by placing third in the men's long jump with a leap of 8.20 meters.
Jamaica looks forward to part two of the final, that will be held in Brussels on Friday, September 6th, 2019.
--Kemal Forde
