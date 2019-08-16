Scotch Bonnet Bonnets

“To any entrepreneur: if you want to do it, do it now. If you don't, you're going to regret it.”~ Catherine Cook, co-founder of MyYearbook.

Smart, dedicated and hardworking are some words that describe upcoming business tycoon Danielle Hawthorne. Danielle, who is also a prospective veterinarian, resides in Mount Vernon, New York. At only 15 years old, she is the owner and operator of her year-old business, Scotch Bonnets.

No, it's not the hot Caribbean pepper we know and love, even though that's what inspired the name. Danielle custom makes satin and velvet bonnets, shower caps, headbands and other beauty accessories. In an interview, she said that she was frustrated with the poor quality and appearance of bonnets in beauty stores. Danielle decided that she wanted to begin making these products to fix this problem. As such, day by day she learnt how to make them until she mastered the craft. The word began to spread, after which, she started getting a lot of orders.

When asked if she would continue this business in the future, Danielle said yes then went on to explain that because of the foundation she set for the business, she just needs to build on it for it to be really successful.

However, in every business, you will face serious challenges that will either make or break you. Danielle can relate to this mantra because, since her inception, other people began to replicate her work in her neighbourhood. She highlighted the fact that she began to get discouraged, and because of this discouragement, her business began to slow down and lose customers.

Thankfully, what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger. Danielle went back to the drawing board, began brainstorming new ideas which improved her brand significantly. It may seem hard juggling both school and a business, but Danielle learnt the importance of managing her time well.

To find out more about Danielle's company, find her on Instagram @scotchbonnetsbydani and like her page on Facebook.

-- Tamoy Campbell and Akkeem Polack