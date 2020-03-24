Social distancing is OUT and Physical distancing is IN....but what's the difference?



The World Health Organization is now discouraging the use of the term "social distancing " and encouraging the use of the term "physical distancing "



Local and international health officials instructed members of the public to practice social distancing when COVID19 cases began to grow in January.



This concept is geared towards restricting and limiting the gathering of a large group of people. It may include closing buildings and cancelling events. However, couple days ago, officials wanted to make the concept of staying home clearer by changing the use of the terms.



Why do they want to make it clearer?



Social Distancing can suggest not communicating with families and friends, however, the intention of asking members of the public to stay home is to ensure that they keep a physical distance to prevent the spread of the disease .



According to a World Health Organization official in a virtual meeting , Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, "keeping a physical distance from people so that we can prevent the virus from transmitting to one another, that's absolutely essential. But it doesn't mean that socially, we have to disconnect from our loved ones, from our family ."



She went on to promote the advancement of technology which helps persons to keep connected in many ways without being physically in contact.



Van Kerkhove, reiterated the importance of the change in terminology because persons should stay connected using the social media platforms and mental health is just as important as physical health.



Limiting physical contact could prevent the virus from spreading rapidly.



In a large gathering or a crowded space where everyone is close to one a other, the virus has the opportunity to pass between people due to them being close together. Hence, the request that we reduce physical contact.



Physical distancing is just one precaution, therefore, we need to observe some other precautions such as:

• Washing hands frequently, it's suggested that you sing the "Happy birthday " song twice

• Covering nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing

• Avoiding contact with people, the recommended distance is six feet



We don't need to get socially distant, only physical. Therefore, keep in touch with your family, friends and acquaintances using the various social media platforms.

--Akkeem Polack