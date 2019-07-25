Something to marvel at: Our superheroes are back baby!

We're getting some more! This is for all you Marvel fans out there. You may be wondering about the future of your favorite superheroes after Avengers Endgame. Fret not. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, stated some interesting movies and characters that could shape the future of our beloved superhero sagas. We won't see many of our old friends, but some classic comic book bangers are about to go on screen. Thank goodness. I was genuinely getting worried.

In what is being called the Phase 4 of Marvel movies, Feige listed the following (according to CNET):

May 1, 2020: Black Widow Fall, 2020: Untitled Nov. 6, 2020: The Eternals movie Feb. 12, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spring, 2021: WandaVision Disney Plus series May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Spring, 2021: Loki Disney Plus series Summer, 2021: Untitled Fall, 2021: The Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney Plus series Nov. 5, 2021: Thor 4: Love and Thunder

Also, for those of you who didn't know, Disney the current owners of Marvel are merging with Fox! This means that the X-Men could join our Marvel baes. For the OG fans, like way back… Blade may also return! I guess Marvel is getting sharper with its marketing.

The unveilings at Comic-con came with video snippets with some of our favorite characters like Scarlett Johannsen (Black widow). This makes me question though. After Infinity War, will the next Captain America be who we think it is… I can't wait to find out. From the looks of things, the Endgame wasn't the end. It was only the beginning. Also, with DC Comics seemingly trying to make combat, we may see the good old rivalry back on screen. This would be something to marvel at. P.S - Reading the comics now while you can give you a huge head start when the movies do come out, but beware of spoilers!

-- Fabrizio Darby