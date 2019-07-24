Calling All Naturalistas, here is Soul Sista' Hair! All Brazilian bundles will soon be out of style, because Soul Sista' Hair has brought textured African human hair extensions to the market! Sounds unbelievable but Danielle Johnson has done it.

Young adult, Danielle Johnson is the Founder/CEO of Soul Sista' Hair a company which specializes in providing easy to install natural human hair extensions to soul sistas who struggle with their natural hair or for those who might just want a change.

This is the change! As said by Danielle Johnson, "Soul Sista' Hair has become so much bigger than myself or my dreams. We've provided a means by which women can enhance their natural hair styling experience without having to depend on the Eurocentric Hair Extensions like Malaysian, Brazilian or Peruvian Hair. We've switched up the game because Textured African Human Hair matters too. Soul Sista' Hair is a revolution."

Read below for the rest of our interview with the revolutionary Danielle Johnson!

TeenAGE: How did Soul Sista' Hair come about and when did it start?

I needed another source of income and in December 2018, I started to brainstorm what I could add to the market that would make a difference and stand out. I'm always playing around with different styles for my hair and I've fallen head over heels for natural inspired hairstyles. However, I found it frustrating that I was only limited to synthetic braids that felt so uncomfortable and would lose its effect after a week or two. Eventually, after much thought, prayer and days of thorough research, I knew I needed to provide this to the market. After several months of planning and strategizing, I officially launched Soul Sista' Hair on June 8, 2019.

TeenAGE: What inspired the name?

This is a ' ha ha oh my gosh' moment because I've changed the name over ten times before arriving to this legacy of a name. Up to two weeks before I launched, I was not sure about what I could name what I knew would become a revolution. I knew it had to be powerful, unique and true to its nature. I've coined a name that's never really been used as reference to black girls before but it just seems so right.... as if it was made for us Naturalistas with love. The name just came to me naturally. I can't explain how. I just know it was God sent.

TeenAGE: What products do you offer and what is your clientele like?

I offer ponytails and clip-ins for all type 4 hair textures. That includes type 4A, 4B and 4C. These are just terms used to categorize Nappy, Curly and Coily hair textures. My customers are generally females who struggle to style their hair and want a little help doing so, some need help getting through that awkward short hair phase and some just wish to add some length and volume to their hair.

TeenAGE: What challenges have you faced so far and how have you overcome them?

It's been difficult managing a full time job as well as operating a business. Both have proven to demand a lot of time and initially it was overwhelming. It still is sometimes. I've had to develop better time management skills and I have to stay very organized otherwise, it will be complete chaos.

TeenAGE: What are your future plans?

I hope to branch off in providing a line of hair products such as oils, conditioners and moisturizers geared towards promoting a healthy natural hair journey.

Soul Sista Hair- Revolutionizing Textured Hair One Kink at a Time!

-- Akeelia Richards