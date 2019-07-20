Storm Area 51 Tweets Explained

Twitter has been flooded in recent times with tweets about aliens and Area 51.

The talks have spiraled so much into popularity that a petition was made dubbed: 'Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us'. 1.5 million people have signed and lodgings near the area's location have been fully booked out. What was once a joke has now seemingly turned into a revolution. But is it worth it? Is this really just mass hysteria, all the alien talk? We can't answer that for sure, but here's what we can tell you about Area 51.

1. It has always been an area of controversy

Since the 1950s, people have been talking about the area, intrigued by how mysterious and exclusive it is. With heavy UFO sighting reports near the area, one conspiracy theory led to another, and Area 51 was alleged to be housing alien species.

2. It is heavily protected.

Area 51 has been America's best-kept secret for a reason. It is one of the most protected areas known to house powerful US weapons. As a testing ground for US equipment, this comes as no surprise. So please don't attempt storming It!

3. We never knew it really existed until 2013.

Even though there were speculations of it being real in the 50s, it wasn't until 2013 that Dr. Jeffrey T. Richelson actually came out and confirmed it's existence.

4. It gets its name from a grid reference on an atomic energy commission map.

Yeah, you were probably hoping for some cool back-story about why it's called what it is. I hoped so too. Area 51 is really just the common name of a highly classified United States Air Force facility that comes from another map (according to Times.com). I guess with all the mystery already surrounding it, it really doesn't need another name. However, it has been called some very strange names in the past such as Dreamland and Paradise Ranch. Now that sounds a little cooler.

5. There are no fences around It!

Imagine a place this protected but needing no fence. For years it has been very interesting to note that with all the barrier technologies that are being made, Area 51 has remained pretty much unscathed by outsiders despite having no fence. Are they hiding Jiren in there or something? This doesn't mean you should still try storming. There's a reason they need no fence guys.

Area 51 has been, and will probably continue to be shrouded in mystery. Whatever you think may exist there may never be confirmed but the thrill of a real-life mystery land is evidently something Twitter can't get enough of.