Suicide- A real teen issue

Grown-ish season 2 episode 19 was aired on July 24 and delved into quite a serious topic contrary to its comedic nature. The episode entitled “Only Human" also included guest star Jordyn Woods (as Dee- a soft spoken and vulnerable girl who shares her struggle with mental health).

The episode opens with one of the dorm's residents attempting suicide. This attempt led to the discussion of black people's mental health for which Jordyn Woods (Dee) confessed that she felt “hella depersonalized before". She went on and opened up about feeling pressure trying to keep her grades up and missing family. Trevor Jackson, who plays the role of Aaron, the Resident's Assistant, took this matter even further in an attempt to help the black community to actually address mental issues and to have the necessary help available to them. In the end he started a campaign titled Black Minds Matter.

Apart from the usual laughs of Grown-ish, and Yara Shahidi's (Zoey) naivety, this was a thought provoking episode.

What messages were the producers bringing across?

Depression/ suicide is something teens continue to struggle with. Often overlooked by the older generation, as they tend to believe that “young people have ntn fi stress dem", is farthest from the truth. From a teen to a teen, life can be overwhelming and it's our natural inclination to feel depressed at times. As the episode title suggests we are only human. However, what we do not want is for our teens to feel uncomfortable speaking about their issues or emotional struggles. Speak to someone who you trust or get an accountability partner.

Whilst summer may be the time of our lives for some of us. Others spend a great deal of time thinking and trying to have an answer to one of life's biggest questions, “What's next?” Whether we are transitioning to a new environment, be it the high school freshers or college freshers, a new environment will bring its highs and lows. Take time to manoeuvre this journey of life. To teens, I say, it's ok to feel sad at times, but if it is overwhelming, speak to someone, a counselor, a trustworthy friend, just get that feeling out. To parents, I say, listen, listen to your child, life can be overwhelming for everyone. To each man, his burden is the heaviest, so please stop saying “young people have nothing fi stress them".

And remember everyone, we are only human…

-- Akeelia Richards