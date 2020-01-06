The Trump impeachment - Super Simplified

The current US President Donald Trump was impeached on December 18, 2019, but what does this mean, and why should you care about this as a TEEN? IS he still in control of America? What happens next? Let's simplify what's happening.

First things first, what is impeachment?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, impeachment is the act of making formal statement that a public official might be guilty of a serious offence in connection with his or her job.

In the United States, the House of Representatives, headed by the Speaker (in this case Nancy Pelosi), has the sole power to impeach any official. Under the United States constitution, "The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

So this really means he is officially accused of doing something, and he is being investigated. Impeachment does not mean immediate removal from office (you wish).

OK, so... Why was Trump impeached?

In September 2019, news broke that president Trump allegedly tried to get Ukraine, and other foreign countries, to provide information that would possibly damage the reputation of Democratic Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Joe Biden served as the Vice President under Barrack Obama for two terms and is currently apart of the Democratic Presidential Candidate race to represent the part in the next general election later in the year.

This was brought to the media's attention due to a whistleblower (informer) who wrote a letter expressing their concern based on a phone call between Trump and the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump withheld aid of approximately 400 million dollars in US military aid to Ukraine, however, it was later confirmed by a US official that the aid was released on the condition that Biden was investigated. You see, Biden's son, Hunter Biden worked for a Ukrainian company during his tenure as Vice President. Trump believed that Hunter participated in corruption while serving at the company.

Additionally, he employed his personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani and US Attorney General, William Barr to focus on pressuring Ukraine and other governments to help and support the conspiracy theories.

Even though Trump denies using the aid to ensure the investigation, he is convinced and confident that asking them to investigate corruption was appropriate.

The House approved articles of impeachment on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of congress and that's where we are now.

So, what's next?

Later this month there will be a trial held in the Senate. The Chief Justice will oversee the proceedings and the Senators will be the jurors.

There are 100 senators in the senate; 53 Republican senators, 45 Democratic senators and two independents.

67 senators or a 2/3 majority is needed to remove Trump from office.

Since the senate is controlled by the Republican party, it's highly unlikely that Trump will be removed from office (merp).

Which Presidents have been impeached?

1. Bill Clinton, 1999

He was impeached based on perjury and obstruction of justice after he lied about his affair with Monica Lewinsky and then asked her to lie.

2. Andrew Johnson, 1868

He was impeached based on dismissing his Secretary of War against the will of Congress and a series of other things.

3. And now, Donald Trump

But wait... What if he's removed?

Let's say it actually happens... according to the line of succession for the US government created by the Presidential Succession act of 1948, the Vice President, Mike Pence would assume the responsibilities and be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

This one is for the history books for sure.

--Akkeem Polack