Tajay Gayle doubles up for the Olympics
The world came to pause last fall when Tajay Gayle captured gold in Doha, as he was the only was the only male Jamaican to take home gold at the World Championships.
Gayle leaped to a new national record of 8.69 meters to win the men's long jump. After being consistent on the Diamond League circuit he became a favourite to medal, but no one expected gold. Gayle is now considered as a favourite to win the long jump at this year's Olympics in Tokyo this summer.
With this being an Olympic year, the MVP camp has decided to make Gayle jump and sprint. He kicked off his season at the Milo Western Relays, where he came fifth in the men's 60 meters behind teammate Asafa Powell.
Many may argue why is Gayle doubling in an Olympic year, but when jumping and sprinting are blend, the name of Carl Lewis comes to mind. Lewis doubled throughout his career and was successful. While he may not be the next Usain Bolt on the track, sprinting will enhance his speed and execution when jumping. Gayle has plans of making both the long jump and the 100 meters team for the Olympics, and hopefully secure two medals.
This season looks exciting as fans are anxious to see what Gayle has in store for the outdoor season!
--Kemal Forde
