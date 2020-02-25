The Church and Sex Education

'Thou shalt not commit adultery' is perhaps the most repeated commandment of the Bible, yet sex is the most taboo topic one could ever discuss in a church setting.

Refraining from a discussion of sex is, however, not a preventative measure to ensure that church members aren't having sex. Rather, it makes them approach the idea of sex with ignorance and in this situation, ignorance is farthest from bliss.

The only reference made to sex in a church setting is the usual quotation, 'be fruitful and multiply', which simply is not enough. Teens who are members of the congregation deserve to be well educated on at least what God says about sex and how followers of Christ should approach a gift given to us from God.

Sex is ultimately viewed as a sinful act only for sinners to enjoy. That I believe was not what God intended for it to be or mean. Churches should make an effort to speak on the matter, if it is even to have private sessions for newlyweds in the church and also sessions for Teens. Just a reminder 'abstinence mek sense' will not make any sense if that's all that is taught to Teens, because these same Teens are the ones growing up to have a poor sex life because of the little information received.

Amidst the many reasons for the increasing rate of divorces in Jamaica and in the church, one such reason may just be because of a poor sex life. When young couples (who hopefully had waited until marriage) are now married and ought to begin a healthy sex life, they are very clueless as to what that should be like. They are not sure how much is too much, moreover, many of the women, especially, attach a shameful connotation to sex. This shameful connotation is rooted in the ideology that being a virgin is a symbol of purity so even when she is now 'legal' to have sex, that connotation is not easily removed. Should she actually be enjoying sex, she may feel dirty because there is a stupid belief that Christians should have sex in a 'Christian manner'. What satisfies that 'Christian manner' is really only Parson can answer because in reality there is no such thing.

Then there is also the question ' If God belongs in the bedroom?' since many are of the view that certain things indulged in by sinners are not for Christians to do. In my view, sex is sex and God already establishes that once the bed is not defiled (meaning you are husband and wife) you are not sinning. God belongs in the bedroom if we are on our knees praying otherwise, He leaves us to enjoy these earthly things while we are here. After all its not going to be in heaven.

To the church I beg of you, educate the Teens and newlyweds of sex and encourage a healthy sex life. Fornication is sin, not sex.

-- Akeelia Richards