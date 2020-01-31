The Coronavirus outbreak: Super Simplified

The novel coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan is the virus that's currently taking the world by storm, killing hundreds and infecting thousands... so far.

Let's break down what's happening and why everyone is talking about it.



What is the coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a group of common viruses (including the common cold) that affect the respiratory system. These viruses can affect both animals and humans. A novel coronavirus is one that hasn't been identified in humans until now. This one is abbreviated (2019-nCoV).



This current one is betacoronavirus, like MERS ( Middle East respiratory syndrome ) and SARs( Severe acute respiratory syndrome), all of which have their origins in bats, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both the MERS and SARs are coronaviruses which have been associated with hundreds of deaths a few years ago.



Where is it from?

This new case of the virus began spreading in Wuhan, China in the latter part of December 2019. However, as of January 28, 2020, several countries have reported confirmed cases of the virus. Countries such as the United States of America, Japan, Australia, Germany and some others.



What are the symptoms?



With this new coronavirus spreading, common symptoms of the infection may include a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and runny nose.

This infection causes a case of pneumonia which currently cannot be cured. According to The Guardian, it depends on the strength of one's immune system to recover from it.



Is it contagious?

Yes, it is. It is usually transferred via personal contact. Anyone can get it. Therefore, it can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes on or in the presence of other persons. You can also get it by touching infected persons, the things they've touched or any surface with the virus already on it then touching the nose, eyes or mouth.

Currently, some people are wearing face masks when travelling on the roads or interacting with persons.



Precautions?

Yes, the simple methods we learned as a child. They are:

• Washing hands frequently.

• Avoid touching the face when hands are dirty.

• Avoid being around infected persons without the proper preventative measures in place.

• Covering mouth when coughing or sneezing using a tissue or paper towel, after which, disposing of it properly and washing hands.

• Cleaning properly the objects and surfaces that are normally exposed to human contact.



Should we be worrying in Jamaica?



On January 28, there were reports that the first suspected case of the virus was in Jamaica. The University Hospital of the West Indies was partially closed when an individual who recently returned from China suspected having the virus and went there.

However, in a media briefing later in the day, Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness, mentioned that the reports about the suspected case in Jamaica were false.



Additionally, he mentioned strategies the government is using to prevent the spread of the virus in the country. Some of which included active surveillance at the ports of entry and requesting that persons travelling from or to China defer their plans.



As long as we follow these simple precautions, we shouldn't be as worried. Also, investing in vitamins and other substances that will build the immune system.





Ensure to follow the updates on the virus on social media, and keep your immune system strong and environment sterile. Prevention is better than cure, especially when there's none.





--Akkeem Polack