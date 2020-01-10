The Education Ministry Saga - Super Simplified

Former Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Ruel Reid was among the five persons charged in relation to fraud last year.

In October Mr. Reid, his wife Sharen, his daughter Sharelle, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Professor Fritz Pinnock, and Councillor for the Brown's Town Division, Kim Brown Lawrence were also charged.

A quick run down:

• In March 2019, the Peoples National Party questioned the government about the possible corruption and fraud in the Education ministry and some of its agencies.

• About two days after the questioning, Ruel Reid resigned as Minister and Senator.

• In April, a programme that should help youth, the Career Advancement Programme-Youth Employment Solutions (CAP-YES) was all over the media due to reports that fraudulent payments were made from the initiative to non-workers.

• In July, news broke that Mr. Reid had a householder helper who was contracted to CMU, while still being paid by MOEYI. This helper was allegedly directed to give his daughter, Sharelle a debit card. Additionally, his wife Sharen, allegedly received over one million dollars from that helpers' account.

• Also in July, Minister without portfolio with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda confirmed that Sharen Reid, Mr. Reid's wife was employed at CMU and has been receiving payment from July 2017.

• In October, Reid's home, along with those of his co-accused, was searched and they were later arrested and charged.

• CMU announced that Professor Pinnock would proceed on leave to facilitate the investigations.

According to reports, over 55 million dollars was taken from the CMU and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information by Reid and his co-accused.

They appeared in court on October 9, 2019 and were granted bail. They are to return to court on January 23,2020.

--Akkeem Polack