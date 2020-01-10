 The Education Ministry Saga - Super Simplified

The Education Ministry Saga - Super Simplified

by AKKEEM POLACK

Friday, January 10, 2020

Print this page Email A Friend!


Former Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Ruel Reid was among the five persons charged in relation to fraud last year.
 
In October Mr. Reid, his wife Sharen, his daughter Sharelle, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Professor Fritz Pinnock, and Councillor for the Brown's Town Division, Kim Brown Lawrence were also charged.
 
A quick run down:
 
• In March 2019, the Peoples National Party questioned the government about the possible corruption and fraud in the Education ministry and some of its agencies.
 
• About two days after the questioning, Ruel Reid resigned as Minister and Senator.
 
• In April, a programme that should help youth, the Career Advancement Programme-Youth Employment Solutions (CAP-YES) was all over the media due to reports that fraudulent payments were made from the initiative to non-workers.
 
• In July, news broke that Mr. Reid had a householder helper who was contracted to CMU, while still being paid by MOEYI. This helper was allegedly directed to give his daughter, Sharelle a debit card. Additionally, his wife Sharen, allegedly received over one million dollars from that helpers' account.
 
• Also in July, Minister without portfolio with responsibility for Education, Karl Samuda confirmed that Sharen Reid, Mr. Reid's wife was employed at CMU and has been receiving payment from July 2017.
 
• In October, Reid's home, along with those of his co-accused, was searched and they were later arrested and charged.
 
• CMU announced that Professor Pinnock would proceed on leave to facilitate the investigations.
 
According to reports, over 55 million dollars was taken from the CMU and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information by Reid and his co-accused.
 
They appeared in court on October 9, 2019 and were granted bail. They are to return to court on January 23,2020. 
 
--Akkeem Polack

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive


ADVERTISEMENT




POST A COMMENT

HOUSE RULES

1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.

2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.

3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.

4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.

5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.

6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.

7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy



comments powered by Disqus
ADVERTISEMENT

Poll

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Today's Cartoon

Click image to view full size editorial cartoon
ADVERTISEMENT