Lewis Hamilton recently won his sixth Silverstone British Grand Prix. Yes, in Car racing. We are all familiar with Tiger Woods and golf, awestruck by his ability to overcome the boundaries that may have been set on him by the colour of his skin. However, I find it hard to believe that we overlook another athlete who is redefining race.

Sports are sports, but sadly sometimes we dub them as 'black sports', 'white sports', or 'Asian sports' without even realizing. Over time we have assigned specific races to sports, setting a mental limit on a person based on how they look. Lewis broke the mindset. He had a genuine love for racing and he has raced his way into our hearts and minds. He has won five World championships in racing and seems to have many more to come.

Can you hear it? If not, try to imagine it. The screeching of those rubber tyres on the smooth asphalt. Smoke is rising from the wheels turning ever so speedily under the control of two steady hands. He is closing in. You can't see his face, but you know it's him. Your heart begins to pound. Thud, thud, boom, BOOM! You are overtaken by emotion while he overtakes you. Now can you tell what race the person in that description was? I guessed so. It's not about how the person who is competing looks. It's about the sport.

Lewis has redefined the image of Racecar drivers. In former days they have been known to be predominantly white males with really cool hair. But Lewis has hailed in the new generation of roadsters. Likable personality, dyed hair, tattooed skin, though not very appealing to me, still representative of our group makes racing seem even cooler. Another reason Lewis is a GOAT.

Lewis is one of many pioneers in the plight to end race sports. It may not be his intention, but he is slowly revolutionizing it. With his highly successful career and unique personality he brings out the best parts of the sport. The best part is that anyone can enjoy it, regardless of skin or preferences. I'm here for the new generation of sports. I'm here for real competition.

-- Fabrizio Darby