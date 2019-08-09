The Young and the Stress-less: Cope with the stress or avoid it altogether?

The world can be a demanding place for both the young and the old. With ever-present expectations to live up to, sometimes society itself can eat away at the core of the socialite. Every now and again, we face what we call stress.

What is stress?

According to the Cleveland Clinic: “Stress is the body's reaction to any change that requires an adjustment or response. The body reacts to these changes with physical, mental, and emotional responses. Stress is a normal part of life. You can experience stress from your environment, your body, and your thoughts.”

So stress isn't always a bad thing. In fact, stress may be necessary for our growth. It is the stress we place on muscles that makes us stronger. The challenging situations we place on our brains improve our mental capacities. When stress becomes bad is when it gets chronic. Stress can come with several negative effects such as hypertension risk, risk of heart disease, depression, and so many other physical and mental conditions. It is therefore important that we learn to cope with stress. It is time for us to reap the benefits of stress without the bad parts. Here's how you can do it:

1. Journal

If you don't have an outlet in the form of an actual person you can discuss your feelings with, or even if you do, it is important to journal. Write about your challenges and how you could have faced them a little differently, or whether they were necessary at all. Release your emotions onto the page.

2. Exercise regularly

Scientists have been suggesting this for ages, and studies have proven that exercise does have a positive effect on our mood. Whenever you feel overwhelmed, don't be afraid to take a jog, box if you have to.

3. Learn to say no

WebMD says it aptly: “Set limits appropriately and learn to say no to requests that would create excessive stress in your life.” If a request isn't benefiting you and may cause direct harm to you, say no. This kind of stress is not aiding your growth. I need to learn to say no more often myself.

4. Get sufficient sleep

Sleep is a recurring theme in these health articles because it is that important. A vital part of recovering from a stressful day is getting enough rest. Whether it is physical or mental stress, sleep helps! Ensure you're getting your sufficient hours.

5. Avoid drugs

No unprescribed drug is safe when you're feeling down. Actually, when you feel depressed, taking drugs is the worst thing to do. When you take drugs in a stressed-out state, the dopamine release may cause an addiction that leads to tolerance. The tolerance will then force you to want to take more drugs and start what could be a vicious cycle of drug abuse.

So there you have it. Stress isn't inherently bad. When managed well, it can prove to be a healthy, normal part of your life experience and may even prompt you to stay on your A-game or get on your A-game. So, stay stressed! The good kind.

-- Fabrizio Darby