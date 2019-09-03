The best and worst red carpet looks at the VMAs

There are three things that actually matter at Award shows: the awards (naturally), the performances, and the red carpet looks. As streams of fans and paparazzi line of the barricade just out of the carpet's reach and scream celebrities' names with camera flashes going off all around, making a lasting impression matters.

The smile, the outfit, the poses are all integral parts of the art of ruling the red carpet. Whether dressed by a designer, their team, or themselves, celebrities know just how valuable a red carpet appearance is and at the MTV Video Music Awards their expected to go all out.

However, some times celebrities have their off days, or they believe it's a good day but somehow look like they got dressed in the dark. That's why we're here.

Today I'll be wrapping up some of the most iconic looks on the red carpet at the MTV VMA's and going through them top to bottom. At the end I'll tell you who I think was the best dressed, worst dressed and you can comment and let us know the same!

Taylor Swift

Gracing the red carpet in that red-lip classic thing that we like Taylor Swift sported a body suit that we could barely see because it was mostly covered by an oversized bedazzled blazer with bright pinks, blues and yellows to show out for her Lover era in the most bold way. With gold rings on each finger to match. Seeing as Taylor's album dropped less than seven days ago its without a doubt that Taylor used the VMA to her advantage to promote the body of work but I'm glad she didn't go too hard with the bright colours because it could have made her look more childish than anything. I think the deep blue and the black on the blazer paired with the thigh high black boots are more Taylor this time around. It shows respect, confidence but not anger or saltiness. Just contentment. Overall the glimmer of the crystals on her blazer tips this look over the edge to prevent it from being boring. I'm happy Taylor went this route and I think she executed it well.

H.E.R.

I think when we see H.E.R. on a red carpet we all expect the same thing - big sunglasses, a suit and big hair. Although that is exactly what she did this time, it feels a little different. The snake around her neck ascends the outfit from her usual boring pant suit into something a lot more creative and befitting of the VMA red carpet. And the braids are a subtle change from her big curly head of hair. This entire ensemble gives me Lillith in the garden of Eden, which isn't far fetched considering her performance was all about challenging the female staus quo. Not bad H.E.R. Expected, but not boring.

Lil Nas X

I feel like Lil Nas dresses from every era on a red carpet except this era. The shiny suit with the frilly shirt reminiscent of something out of the wardrobe of an 1800's slave master's closet isn't what's really bothering. I think it's the solid silver that's uneasy on the eyes. It almost diminishes a unique outfit to something admissible. The earing is a nice touch though. Beyond that, maybe Lil Nas X should've stuck to his cowboy hat and boots this year.

Normani

Bringing back the early 2000's, Normani is straight up doing God's work. When I look at her dressed like this I see Aaliyah and that's a massive compliment. Though the fabric bralette, the skirt and the heels on surface level look cheap, I actually think it's good for Normani's image. Racy, elegant and nostalgic.

Lizzo

Here, Lizzo's look is channeling her inner jazz princess in a speak easy café and she is pulling it off! I think to wear something like this takes massive confidence and Lizzo has an abundance of that so although her outfit is quite loud, it feels loud with a purpose. And I think the sequins are complimented well by the boa. With silver Siren going right across it and a necklace that has crystallized the tears of her ex. Iconic.

Halsey

Incredible. Halsey's body is perfect for this dress. The belt. The tattoos. It's all too much. Halsey destroyed the red carpet as well as my heart.

Camila Cabello

Camila's red carpets looks are usually underwhelming but this is more than usual. Drapes. She's literally wearing drapes! Aside from looking like intricate ties are the only things keeping that dress together, she looks great. I just wish her stylist would do something good for once.

Shawn Mendes

Now, the thing with many men and the red carpet is that if you've seen one look. You've seen them all. I swear I'm almost certain Shawn Mendes has worn this exact suit before. It's not ugly or bad I actually like popped collars and the undershirt, but it just feels lacking. I think it's long overdue we see something beyond a regular suit.

The Jonas Brothers

The only all-male trio to destroy a red carpet is The Migos. While the Jonas Brothers tried it, this just ain't it. Nick, however, as usual is switching it up and doing it very well with that black jumpsuit and a light brown turtleneck creeping out just a little. If I could judge Nick alone this wold be great but alas, they are a trio act and as such this is unavoidably bland. Also, can someone tell me why Kevin is wearing my shoes from the seventh grade?

The best and worst

Out of this list, I think it's safe to say that the Best Dressed undoubtedly goes to Halsey and the worst dress belongs to Camila Cabello just because those drapes and the trail reminds me of toilet paper sticking to the bottom of an unsuspecting shoe. What about you? Who do you think was the best and worst dressed at the 2019 MTV VMA's red carpet? Comment below letting us know!

--Matthew Dawkins