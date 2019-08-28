Thompson, McPherson win...Lyles breaks Bolt's Meet Record: Highlights from Paris Diamond League

The Paris Diamond League, also known as Meeting der Paris, has always been one of the most exciting events to watch because it brings forward some stunning world-class performances. This Saturday's event did not disappoint.

Double Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson continued her preparation for Doha by winning the women's 100 meters in 10.98 seconds against a stellar field, which included Dafne Schippers and Marie-Josée Ta Lou.

Stephenie Ann McPherson debited another win into her account in the women's 400 meters. McPherson sprinted the last 15 meters to take home the win in 51.11 seconds.

American Noah Lyles continued his 200 meters winning streak. Lyles ran a swift 19.65 seconds to win the event, while erasing Usain Bolt's meet record of 19.73 seconds that was set in 2013.

Pan Am Games Champion Natoya Goule showed a lot of form as she was second behind America's Hanna Green in the 800 meters. Goule ran 1:58.59 seconds.

Surprisingly, Commonwealth Games Champion Ronald Levy's season's best of 13.22 seconds was only good enough for fourth in the men's 110 meters. The event was won by American champion Daniel Roberts in 13.08 seconds.

The women's triple of jump saw Jamaica placing fourth and sixth, with Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams leaping 14.71 and 14.45 meters respectively.

Jamaica looks forward to continuing its road to the final on Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Zurich.

--Kemal Forde